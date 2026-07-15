EZLynx Partners with First Connect to Bring All-in-One AMS to Member Agents

Lewisville, TX, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx®, an Applied Company, today announced a partnership with First Connect, a digital marketplace that streamlines carrier-agent relationships and equips independent agents with the tools they need to grow. Through this partnership, First Connect members have the opportunity to receive discounted access to EZLynx's all-in-one agency management system — with built-in automation and AI across policy management, accounting, marketing, sales, and reporting to eliminate duplicative data entry and drive agency growth.

"At First Connect, we've removed the barriers that have traditionally held independent agencies back from accessing carriers, and now EZLynx provides our members with a powerful platform to manage the business that follows," said Aviad Pinkovezky, CEO, First Connect. "Together, we're helping our members go from getting appointed to winning new business faster than ever."

EZLynx's integrated agency management technologies provide agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies' potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents' daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

"First Connect's members are exactly the kind of agencies EZLynx was built for: independent, growing, and ready for a platform that keeps up," said Rob Bourne, SVP and general manager, EZLynx. "Our management system brings everything agents need into one platform, so First Connect agents can hit the ground running instead of piecing together multiple tools, helping them focus on scaling their business."

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About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.

About First Connect

First Connect is a modern digital marketplace connecting independent agents with more than 150 insurance carriers. Agents get immediate access to the markets they need and the tools to compete on a level playing field. Carriers get distribution that's profitable, scalable, and appetite-matched from day one. For independent agencies, that means competing on talent and relationships instead of paperwork. For carriers, it means a distribution channel that performs. For policyholders, it means better pricing, more options, and faster service. It's insurance that works better for everyone.