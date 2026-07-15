Park Madison Partners Accelerates Growth of Capital Advisory Under Brian Di Salvo's Leadership

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Madison Partners ("Park Madison" or the “Company”), a leading global real estate capital solutions and advisory firm, today announced that Brian Di Salvo, Partner, Head of Capital Advisory, will oversee the continued growth of its Capital Advisory business. A member of the firm's Executive Committee, Di Salvo will drive this accelerated growth in his expanded role as Park Madison broadens its strategy to establish Capital Advisory as a core business line to meet growing demand.

Since joining Park Madison, Di Salvo has transformed Capital Advisory into one of the firm's core strategic business lines. He and the team have advised on more than $8 billion of capital solutions, significantly expanding both the size and complexity of the firm’s mandates, while advising many of the industry's leading institutional real estate sponsors on capital formation. The team specializes in structuring and executing continuation vehicles, recapitalizations, seeded ventures, strategic growth equity, and other bespoke capital solutions across all property sectors.

"Brian has been instrumental in building our market-leading Capital Advisory business, which reflects the collaborative, client-first approach that defines Park Madison," said Nancy Lashine, Chief Executive Officer of Park Madison Partners. "His strategic insight, deep industry relationships, and unwavering commitment to delivering thoughtful, customized solutions have positioned our team as a trusted advisor to many of the industry's most sophisticated real estate investors. We are excited to continue building upon that momentum."

Park Madison partners with institutional real estate owners, operators, and investment managers to raise and structure institutional capital tailored to their long-term strategic objectives.

"I'm grateful for the confidence and support of my partners and the entire Park Madison team," said Di Salvo. "I'm proud of what we've built together and look forward to continuing to grow our business and deliver exceptional results for our clients."

About Park Madison Partners

Park Madison is a leading private placement and capital solutions firm focused on building strategic partnerships within the institutional real estate community. Since its formation in 2006, Park Madison has advised on more than $30 billion of private capital placements across a broad range of real estate investment vehicles, including closed-end funds, open-end funds, separate accounts, programmatic joint ventures, recapitalizations, and other strategic capital transactions. The firm's professionals bring diverse buy-side and sell-side experience, enabling Park Madison to deliver highly customized solutions across global real estate capital markets.

For more information, visit www.parkmadisonpartners.com.

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