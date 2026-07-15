KULR Selected by Icarus Robotics to Power Free-Flying Robotic Platform Bound for the International Space Station

KULR ONE Space to power Icarus Robotics’ JOY autonomous free-flying robotic platform for an upcoming mission aboard the International Space Station

HOUSTON, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a developer of safe, high-power energy systems that enable physical AI across space, defense, drones, data centers, robotics, and other mission-critical applications, today announced that Icarus Robotics (“Icarus”), an autonomous space robotics company, has selected KULR as the battery provider for JOY, its free-flying robotic platform, which is bound for the International Space Station.





Under the agreement, KULR will supply its KULR ONE Space (K1S) battery systems -- engineered to NASA safety standards and proven on the Artemis II crewed lunar mission -- to power JOY’s onboard systems as it performs autonomous navigation, maneuvering, and operations aboard the orbiting station.

“Icarus Robotics represents exactly the type of next-generation space company KULR ONE Space was built to support,” said Michael Mo, Chief Executive Officer of KULR Technology Group. “Autonomous robotics in orbit demand safe, reliable, flight-ready energy systems that perform in mission-critical environments where there is no margin for error. We are proud to power Icarus as it advances a new category of robotic capability for the ISS and future commercial space stations.”

Based in New York City, Icarus Robotics builds general-purpose robotic systems for space operations powered by embodied AI. Its robot, JOY, is built to perform autonomous, free-flying operations that assist with routine tasks, infrastructure maintenance, and future commercial space station activities, freeing astronauts to focus on higher-value research and mission objectives.

JOY is targeted to fly in early 2027, making it the most advanced free-flying robotic platform ever sent to the ISS as part of JOYRIDE-1. By integrating KULR ONE Space battery systems, Icarus draws on KULR’s space-qualified battery architecture, thermal management expertise, and NASA heritage to meet the demanding safety and reliability requirements of human-rated space environments.

“Our goal is to make autonomous robots a standard part of how space stations operate, handling the routine work so crews can focus on the science,” said Ethan Barajas, CEO of Icarus Robotics. “JOY is the first step, and it only works if every system underneath it is dependable enough to run unattended in orbit. That's why we turned to KULR for the energy that keeps it flying.”

The KULR ONE Space battery system is built on KULR’s lightweight REACH battery architecture, delivering high energy density at low mass. K1S systems incorporate strategically selected cells qualified through Initial Lot Assessment (ILA), Lot Acceptance Testing (LAT), and NASA WI-37A cell screening protocols.

KULR CEO Michael Mo added a broader view of the Company’s strategy:

“The next phase of space infrastructure won’t be defined by compute alone. Orbital systems can’t be serviced by technicians, so the robots that inspect, repair, and assemble them — and the batteries that power them — are essential to keeping that infrastructure running safely. This agreement reflects where KULR ONE is headed: the energy and power platform for physical AI, where autonomous systems in orbit must carry both their own intelligence and their own energy.”

This agreement expands KULR’s role as a battery systems provider for the commercial space industry. It builds on KULR’s space heritage, including battery systems designed to meet NASA safety requirements for Artemis crewed spaceflight, an active rideshare mission with Exolaunch aboard a SpaceX launch vehicle, and supply relationships with multiple commercial space operators. KULR’s Webster, Texas manufacturing and R&D facility will support production and qualification testing for the Icarus battery systems.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is an energy-systems platform company that designs and manufactures safe, high-power battery solutions for physical AI and other mission-critical applications. Its KULR ONE® platform integrates advanced battery architecture, thermal management, safety engineering, battery management systems, and power electronics to serve space and defense, drones and electric aviation, AI data-center backup, robotics, and Energy-as-a-Service markets. Based in Webster, Texas, KULR is scaling domestic production to support the growing energy demands of physical AI and autonomous systems. Learn more at KULR.ai.

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Investor Relations:

KULR Technology Group, Inc.

Phone: 858-866-8478 x 847

Email: ir@kulr.ai

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, intentions and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, as may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” and “would” or similar words. All such forward-looking statements that are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time, and management expects that internal expectations may change over time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Icarus Robotics

Icarus Robotics is building the robotic labor force for space through general-purpose robotic systems powered by embodied AI. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in New York, the company is one of the first working to bring embodied AI to space operations, creating human-controlled robots that learn from demonstrations and scale across space labor tasks. Starting with commercial space stations and expanding to orbital construction and infrastructure maintenance, Icarus enables astronauts to focus on high-value research instead of routine work.

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Icarus Robotics Media Contact:

150Bond

Phone: 646-749-4414

Email: icarus@150bond.com

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