Bangalore, India, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Few furniture categories lose value as visibly or as fast as upholstered seating, and that is the quiet driver behind rising Sofa Rentals in Pune, Noida, Mumbai and Delhi. A single-seater is listed from ₹283 a month on Rentomojo, a three-seater from around ₹753 and an L-shaped modular from ₹1,890 — set against ₹25,000 to ₹65,000 to buy, a sum that starts depreciating the first time someone sits down.

The demand concentrates in the high-churn belts. Pune's Hinjewadi, Kharadi and Baner; Noida's Sector 62, Sector 137 and Greater Noida West; Mumbai's Powai, Andheri, Bandra and Chembur; and Delhi's Dwarka, Saket and Mayur Vihar all share a pattern — renters who want a good sofa without carrying a worn one to the next flat. To learn more visit

Owning a sofa costs more than the sticker. There is transport on relocation, reupholstery and frame repair over time, and steep depreciation driven by visible fabric wear; hygiene concerns depress resale further, so a used sofa returns only a small fraction of its price. The effective net cost of ownership sits well above the shelf figure — which is the calculation renters increasingly run on the single most expensive piece in a living room.

Renting resets it. Rentomojo lists two-seater, three-seater and L-shaped sofas in fabric and leatherette finishes, with recliners and ottomans alongside, delivered and assembled at a network-average 2.54 days. A three-month minimum tenure extending to 36 months, transparent monthly pricing and included free repairs, annual maintenance and free relocation answer what renters check first — delivery time, the cheapest way in, and how a piece is booked and returned. The ₹25,000-to-₹65,000 cost of buying a sofa against a ₹283-a-month rental line is now cited in housing-cost conversations among tenure-bound renters on horizons under three years.

Because visible wear and hygiene concerns make sofas among the fastest-depreciating items a household can buy, monthly access removes both the exit cost and the wear-driven depreciation in one step. It also lets renters change the look of a living room between leases — flexibility a single expensive purchase cannot offer.

Statement living-room furniture is increasingly furnished on subscription in high-mobility metros, where a sofa's depreciation, not its durability, sets the true cost of owning one. Rentomojo is among the platforms cited as that trade-off tips toward access. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/delhi/furniture/sofas-on-rent

About Rentomojo — Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Based on current rentomojo.com listings and the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus. Sofa pricing depends on configuration, city and plan and is subject to change.

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