Ciroos Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Bridge Incident Ticketing and Autonomous Investigations

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ciroos today announced its certification and listing on the ServiceNow Store, making it the first AI SRE platform to receive this certification to bring autonomous, cross-domain investigations directly into the incident workflows enterprise IT and SRE teams already use. The collaboration enables Ciroos to deliver bidirectional incident synchronization between ServiceNow and Ciroos, giving teams a single incident record without manual updates or switching tools.

As a ServiceNow Build Partner, the Ciroos App for ServiceNow, provides automated bidirectional incident synchronization, detailed investigation results backed by evidence, remediation steps, real-time outbound updates, a guided 4-step setup wizard, and a dashboard for connection health at a glance. The integration is available in the ServiceNow Store or on the Ciroos Integrations Page .

Ciroos connects directly to ServiceNow's IT Service Management (ITSM) workflows: when a configured alert policy creates a ServiceNow ticket, Ciroos investigates across multiple associated domains such as cloud, infrastructure, application, and network layers in real time and surfaces root cause findings directly in that same ticket, eliminating the lag between investigation, remediation and documentation of the contributing factors.

“ServiceNow is the heartbeat of every enterprise IT operations team,” said Ronak Desai, CEO of Ciroos. “Our integration with ServiceNow combines AI reasoning with established enterprise workflows. Intelligence from Ciroos flows directly into ServiceNow in real time. Operations teams have a single, synchronized view, reducing mean time to repair without adding complexity or replacing what’s already working. Teams can stay focused on resolving incidents faster instead of updating records.”

The ServiceNow Partner Program rewards partners for their broad expertise and experience to drive opportunities, reach new markets, and deliver transformative outcomes for joint customers across the enterprise. As a Build partner, Ciroos develops and distributes applications on the ServiceNow AI Platform, including tailored configurations and seamless integrations to enhance platform capabilities.

About Ciroos

Ciroos is building the AI teammate enterprise site reliability teams have always needed. Its multi-agentic platform reasons across complex, multi-domain environments to identify contributing factors to the root cause faster, reduce operational toil, and enable teams to move with confidence. Ciroos is SOC 2 Type 2 certified and supports 50+ enterprise-grade integrations, including the leading observability, cloud, identity, and ITSM platforms. Learn more at ciroos.ai.

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Contact Information

Brianna Bruinsma, Firebrand Communications

ciroos@firebrand.marketing

415-848-9175