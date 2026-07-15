Wevr's Year of Global Firsts: Five Immersive Experiences, Three Continents, One Million + Audiences Reached

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wevr, the Los Angeles-based creative technology studio, has had a landmark year. Across Asia, Europe, and South America, the immersive studio has produced five location-based experiences, each a world or regional first, that together make the case for a new form of shared, immersive storytelling that is impossible to replicate on any screen. From the sealed tomb of China's first Emperor to the whimsical planets of The Little Prince, from the ancient shores of Malta to the vibrant underwater world of Taiwan's subtropical seas, Wevr has spent the past year bringing what it calls the new cinema to audiences around the globe.

"We are building a new kind of cinema, one in which you don't watch the story, you step inside it," said Neville Spiteri, Co-Founder and CEO of Wevr. "This past year has shown us that audiences around the world are hungry for experiences that move them, that connect them to each other and to the world around them. We are excited to be leading the way into a new era of cinematic experiences."

Five Landmark Experiences

The Blu: Expedition Taiwan — Kaohsiung, Taiwan

The most ambitious chapter in The Blu franchise to date, The Blu: Expedition Taiwan launched in partnership with HTC VIVERSE and the Taiwan Ministry of Culture at VIVELAND KW7 at Pier-2 Art Center in Kaohsiung. Set in Taiwan's subtropical seas, one of Earth's most critical biodiversity hotspots, the experience takes guests through vibrant coral reefs, the eerie stillness of a shipwreck, and on a heroic search-and-rescue to save the endangered Taiwanese white dolphin. This is the first installment in a new global series of ocean expeditions from Wevr, with additional locations and marine regions to be announced in the coming months. "The Blu: Expedition Taiwan combines XR immersive technology with international content production capabilities, allowing marine conservation, local culture, and historical memory to be experienced in a more immersive and engaging way," said Director Chiang Ching-Sung of the Department of Cultural and Creative Development at the Taiwan Ministry of Culture.

The Blu — Mexico City, Mexico

In partnership with Fever, Wevr brought The Blu to Mexico City for a three-day pop-up experience that drew more than 1,800 visitors. The experience offered three distinct underwater remastered scenes — The Reef, The Cove, The Abyss — each running about five minutes, introducing first-time VR users to the wonder of the deep ocean. The response was immediate and visceral: visitors who had never worn a headset before were so captivated they returned again and again, cycling through all three scenes before leaving. This remastered edition was a reminder of what The Blu has always done best, enabling guests to gently step into the ocean world, leaving them transformed.

The Little Prince: Call to Adventure — Hokkaido, Japan

The Little Prince: Call to Adventure is the world's first free-roam, multi-user VR adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's beloved masterpiece. Developed in partnership with HTC VIVERSE, the 45-minute experience takes groups through 16 handcrafted scenes and encounters with 14 iconic characters, from the Pilot and the Fox to the Rose, as they journey together across desert sands, distant planets, and a sky full of stars. For the first time, audiences experienced this timeless story not as readers or viewers, but as participants, moving through its world side by side. This experience premiered at Es Con Field Hokkaido in December 2025, is now showing in China, and will soon be going worldwide.

Terracotta Warriors: Secrets of the First Emperor's Mausoleum — Xi'an, China

In partnership with VIVE Arts, Wevr created the world's first immersive journey inside Emperor Qin Shi Huang's sealed tomb, a historically accurate reconstruction of chambers that have never been opened in recorded history. In the past year, hundreds of thousands of visitors have explored one of China's most sacred and storied sites, walking among the Emperor's legendary Terracotta Army in the silence of his final resting place.

"Catch the Wave" — Malta Pavilion, World Expo 2025, Osaka

Commissioned by Malta Enterprise and directed by Neville Spiteri, this multi-sensory pavilion experience welcomed more than 750,000 global visitors over six months at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka. The experience featured a 60x20-foot curved LED facade and a 180-degree immersion chamber that transported visitors through 8,000 years of Maltese history, weaving spatial audio, dramatic lighting, and AI-enhanced 3D photogrammetry into a single, seamless journey. The pavilion earned 3rd place in the People's Choice Award among more than 100 participating nations, and its success led Wevr to establish its European creative subsidiary in Malta in October 2025. Upon the closure of EXPO2025, the exhibition was re-installed in Himeji Castle, a UNESCO heritage site, and has welcomed more than 150,000 visitors in its first two months.

Together, these five productions represent a new chapter for immersive entertainment. Each was built around the conviction that the most powerful stories are not the ones we watch, but the ones we step into together. As the studio looks ahead to new productions and partnerships, Wevr remains at the forefront of a global movement, spearheading a new form of entertainment - the new cinema - that puts audiences not in front of the story, but inside it.

About Wevr

Wevr is a leading creative immersive studio, co-founded and led by CEO Neville Spiteri, specializing in location-based XR experiences, spatial applications, and interactive real-time 3D storytelling. Wevr collaborates with artists, brands, and IP holders to co-create shared immersive experiences at the frontier of what the studio calls the new cinema — social, embodied storytelling designed for places where people gather. Named to Fast Company's "10 Most Innovative Companies in AR/VR” list, Wevr's leadership team includes repeat successful technology entrepreneurs, veteran AAA game developers, and award-winning artists and storytellers. Investors include HTC, Epic Games, and Warner Bros. Wevr is headquartered in Los Angeles, with a European creative studio in Malta.

Media Contact:

Amanda Orr for Wevr

amanda@wevr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1685c4d-9898-41ad-9c31-71875a1866d2