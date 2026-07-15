Jiko Appoints Eduardo Vergara as President and Matthew Mengerink as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate its Next Phase of Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiko, the national bank and technology platform that replaces traditional cash deposits with direct, real-time investment in U.S. Treasury bills, today announced two strategic additions to its executive leadership team. Eduardo Vergara joins as President, and Matthew Mengerink joins as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Additionally, Breanne Madigan has been promoted to Chief Business Officer. The appointments come as Jiko enters a pivotal period of commercial acceleration, with the company having doubled assets under management in the last year and deepened its reach across institutional markets.

"For over two centuries, banking made a quiet trade that institutions never agreed to: hand over your money and hope it comes back when you need it. Jiko changed that foundation. Every dollar that enters Jiko is held in U.S. Treasury bills, in your name, earning from the moment it arrives, with no lending, no leverage, and no balance sheet risk. Payments clear instantly, around the clock, at any scale," said Stephane Lintner, CEO and Co-Founder of Jiko. "Eduardo and Matthew bring the commercial stature and technology depth to accelerate what we've built, and Breanne's promotion to Chief Business Officer reflects the strength of the team we've been building from within. We are growing fast: in customers, capabilities, and the trust institutions place in us. This team will help us continue scaling that momentum."

Eduardo Vergara, President

Vergara brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in B2B payments, transaction banking, and treasury services. As President, he will partner directly with Lintner to lead Jiko's commercial organization, and build the systems and leadership structure required to support the company's rapid expansion. He will oversee Sales, Marketing, and GTM Operations, and drive growth strategy across Jiko's key verticals, including corporate treasury, digital settlement, and API-embedded finance.

Vergara was previously a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and founding member of its Transaction Banking business, where he led the build, launch, and global scaling of TxB. He has also held senior leadership roles at Silicon Valley Bank, Barclays, JPMorgan Chase, and American Express, and began his career at McKinsey & Company.

"Jiko is doing something I haven't seen before. It's not just a better version of existing infrastructure, it's a different model entirely," said Vergara. "The opportunity is broader than most people realize: corporate treasurers prioritizing cash safety and liquidity, fintechs and banks looking to embed safer cash infrastructure natively, institutions that need real-time 24/7 settlement at scale, without the legacy constraints. All of those problems have the same answer, and Jiko is it.”

Matthew Mengerink, Chief Technology Officer

Mengerink joins Jiko as Chief Technology Officer, leading the company's technology organization and overseeing the continued development of its settlement network, banking infrastructure, and API platform. He brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling technology at some of the world's most complex platforms, including senior roles at PayPal, eBay, YouTube, and Uber, and has co-founded several technology ventures.

"Most financial infrastructure was built to be just good enough, and you can feel it: the latency, the limited processing windows, the workarounds,” said Mengerink. “Jiko is built the way modern technology should be: fast, reliable, and invisible to the end user. When the infrastructure is right, the user experience shines. I joined to build the world's best banking infrastructure and end user products that will redefine how banking grows ecosystem value in the next generation of financial services.”

Platform Momentum

The appointments come at a period of significant momentum for Jiko. Since its founding, Jiko has traded more than $10 billion in T-bills on behalf of clients and doubled assets under management over the past year, reflecting rapid growth in both platform activity and institutional adoption.

Jiko is trusted by some of the most established names in traditional finance and the most influential players in digital assets, with every dollar on the platform individually owned and continuously invested in U.S. T-bills, with payments clearing in 400 milliseconds around the clock. The combination of a national bank charter, a FINRA broker-dealer license, and a cloud-native 24/7 real-time settlement network gives Jiko the regulatory standing and technical foundation that institutional buyers require.

With the addition of Vergara and Mengerink, and the promotion of Madigan, Jiko enters this next phase with the leadership team to match its ambition.

ABOUT JIKO

Jiko is a national bank and technology platform that replaces traditional cash deposits with direct, real-time investment in U.S. Treasury bills. Jiko works with institutions that move at the speed of modern markets — corporates, fintechs, tech, and crypto companies — giving them and their counterparts a safer, yield-generating alternative to holding cash, with the same transactional convenience of a bank account and an infrastructure platform fintechs can build upon. Unlike any other banking infrastructure, Jiko keeps client cash continuously invested in T-bills, in the client's name, earning the risk-free rate at all times, with no lending, no leverage, and no commingled exposure. Payments settle instantly, 24/7, with no cutoff windows and no balance sheet risk. Jiko holds a national bank charter and FINRA broker-dealer licenses. To learn more, visit www.jiko.com.

INVESTMENTS IN T-BILLS: NOT FDIC INSURED - NO BANK GUARANTEE - MAY LOSE VALUE

All US Treasury investments and investment advisory services provided by Jiko Securities, Inc., a registered broker-dealer, member FINRA and SIPC. Securities in your account are protected up to $500,000. For details, please see www.sipc.org .

Banking services provided by Jiko Bank, a division of Mid-Central National Bank.

Jiko Group, Inc. and its affiliates do not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice. You should consult your legal and/or tax advisors before making any financial decisions. This material is not intended as a recommendation, offer, or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or investment strategy.

See FINRA BrokerCheck , Jiko U.S. Treasuries Risk Disclosures , and Jiko Securities Inc. Form CRS .



