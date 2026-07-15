SuccessKPI Powers Next Generation Hybrid Contact Centers with WEM for Webex Cloud

FAIRFAX, Va., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuccessKPI, a leading AI-powered Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) provider, today announced its partnership with Cisco to deliver new solutions for Webex Contact Center by integrating advanced Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) and workforce intelligence with Webex Contact Center into a single cloud-native platform. The integration will help organizations improve human agent and agentic productivity, elevate customer experience, and drive measurable operational outcomes.

Built for enterprise-scale contact centers, this integration enables Webex customers to unify and automate workforce planning, quality, coaching, performance insights, and conversational intelligence across voice and digital channels without disrupting existing Cisco investments.

As customer service organizations rapidly adopt AI agents, virtual assistants, automation, and agentic AI capabilities, the traditional contact center is evolving into a hybrid contact center — an environment where human agents and AI agents work together to deliver customer experiences. This shift requires a new operational model capable of governing, managing, measuring, coaching, and optimizing both human and digital workforces as a unified system.

“Enterprises are looking for a cloud-native platform to help improve agent productivity, elevate customer experience, and drive measurable operational outcomes, especially when building hybrid workforces where AI agents handle routine interactions, humans focus on higher-value engagements, and automated workflows orchestrate outcomes across both,” said David Rennyson, CEO of SuccessKPI. “Utilizing AI-based WEM solutions, SuccessKPI provides the agentic governance layer that helps organizations optimize this hybrid model while maximizing the value of their Cisco foundation.”

The combined solution brings Workforce Management, Quality Management for both humans and agentic AI, Speech Analytics, Coaching, Performance Intelligence, and Operational Analytics into a single cloud-native platform. By integrating with Webex Contact Center, organizations gain a unified operational control center that transforms interactions into actionable business intelligence.

Built for the Era of Agentic AI

While many organizations have deployed AI capabilities, few have established the operational framework required to manage AI agents alongside human employees and capabilities such as Deep Prompts which enable governance at scale. SuccessKPI addresses this challenge by connecting conversation intelligence, operational signals, quality management, and business outcomes into a single ecosystem.

The SuccessKPI solution is designed to:

improve service levels while reducing labor costs,

increase quality assurance coverage without expanding QA teams,

manage human + agentic CX resolution, quality and customer experience;

reduce average handle time through targeted coaching,

improve employee engagement and retention,

accelerate operational decision-making with real-time intelligence, and

optimize workforce performance across human and AI resources.





The platform enables organizations to optimize staffing across both human and AI-assisted workflows while consistently measuring the effectiveness of AI and human interactions, monitoring customer sentiment, and surfacing emerging trends across voice and digital channels. In addition, it can automate operational responses through business rules and playbooks and align workforce decisions with real-time customer demand.

SuccessKPI was named a top provider in Workforce DMG Consulting's “Management in the Age of AI: 2026 CX Market Report” and continues to advance among the market leaders of Frost & Sullivan's Frost Radar: Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) for the third straight year. Frost & Sullivan also named SuccessKPI as a Global Customer Value Award Leader winner based on their competitive workforce management, conversation analytics, automated quality monitoring, and agent assistance combined into a single SaaS-based solution.

About SuccessKPI

SuccessKPI is the performance platform for agentic and human customer experience, enabling an AI governance layer for contact centers. The company's cloud-native platform unifies Workforce Engagement Management, analytics, quality management, automation, and operational intelligence to help organizations optimize performance, improve customer outcomes, reduce risk, and accelerate business results. SuccessKPI is trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare, and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. With over 180 integrations and recognition as a leader in Frost & Sullivan's WEM Frost Radar™ and CRM Magazine's Industry Leader Awards, SuccessKPI continues to set the standard for AI-driven contact center optimization solutions.

Digital Networks:

Web: https://www.successkpi.com

Blog: https://successkpi.com/resources/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/successkpi

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d44958b-095f-447f-b3ec-dc31393e9c12