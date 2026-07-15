Avalon GloboCare Expands AI Product Portfolio with Planned Launch of Beacon, an Agentic Generative Engine Optimization Platform for Small Businesses

FREEHOLD, N.J., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a technology innovation company developing products for high-growth health and technology markets, a developer of agentic artificial intelligence ("AI") software solutions, today announced plans to launch Beacon, a subscription-based Agentic Generative Search Optimization (GEO) platform designed to help small businesses improve their visibility across leading AI-powered search engines. The Company currently expects Beacon to launch commercially in late Q3 2026.

Beacon represents the second software product within Avalon's growing portfolio of agentic AI applications and represents another step in the Company’s strategy to build scalable Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") businesses focused on generating recurring subscription revenue. Beacon will complement Catch-Up™, Avalon’s AI-powered short-form agentic video studio platform, which is currently undergoing Phase 2 development.

As consumers increasingly rely on AI-powered search engines such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and Grok to recommend products and services, businesses face a new challenge: ensuring they are visible within AI-generated recommendations rather than traditional search rankings. According to a recent report published by McKinsey & Company, approximately 50% of consumers now use AI-powered search to make purchasing decisions, while nearly 60% of searches end without users clicking through to a website because AI-generated responses increasingly provide direct answers and recommendations.

Beacon is designed to help address this emerging market by autonomously analyzing a company's AI search visibility and generating implementation-ready recommendations to improve its presence across leading AI-powered search engines.

The platform is expected to autonomously:

Diagnose a business's AI visibility in approximately 60 seconds;

Generate a competitive gap analysis and optimization recommendations; and

Produce implementation-ready agent services on an ongoing basis.





Beacon is expected to be offered through a recurring monthly SaaS subscription model, providing customers with continuous AI visibility monitoring, optimization recommendations, and ongoing content, reputation and engagement agent services.

In addition to the core subscription offering, customers will have the option to engage Avalon under separate services agreements to implement Beacon's AI-generated recommendations.

“We believe AI-powered search is fundamentally changing how consumers discover businesses online," said Meng Li, Avalon’s Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer. “As AI-generated answers increasingly replace traditional search results, businesses need entirely new tools to remain visible. Beacon is designed to help address this emerging challenge through an autonomous platform that analyzes AI visibility, identifies opportunities, and generates implementation-ready recommendations.”

Beacon complements Avalon’s broader AI software strategy, which also includes the Catch-Up™ platform. Currently in Phase 2 development, Catch-Up is being transformed into a fully autonomous, agentic AI-powered content creation platform through Avalon’s previously announced collaboration with Caylent, Inc., an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Consulting Partner. Upon completion, Catch-Up is expected to expand beyond podcast creators to serve social media influencers, marketers, brands, and e-commerce businesses, significantly increasing its addressable market.

“Together, Beacon and Catch-Up reflect our strategy of building scalable, subscription-based agentic AI software platforms addressing large and growing commercial markets," added Meng Li. “We believe these products position Avalon to capitalize on the accelerating adoption of agentic AI while creating multiple opportunities for recurring software and services revenue.”

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a technology-innovation company with a strategic focus on developing innovative products and services that serve growing consumer health and technology markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Avalon Quantum AI LLC, the Company is advancing next-generation Agentic AI systems, including automated video generation, and small business marketing. Avalon is also distributing the KetoAir™ breathalyzer device a non-invasive consumer breathalyzer that measures ketosis levels and is sold in North America, which is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a Class I medical device.

For more information about Avalon, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com. Information on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “will”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “should”, “may”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates; however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact, including statements regarding the ability to enter into a definitive agreement, as well as the Company’s commercialization, distribution and sales of its products and the product’s ability to compete with other similar products. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the SEC, accessible through the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

Contact Information:

Avalon GloboCare Corp.

4400 Route 9 South, Suite 3100

Freehold, NJ 07728

PR@Avalon-GloboCare.com

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext. 304

albt@crescendo-ir.com