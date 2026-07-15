Cynet Releases v4.33 Unveiling a New Cross-Site Dashboard and Enhanced SIEM Capabilities

BOSTON, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynet , the only unified, AI-powered cybersecurity platform empowering security teams to manage the full attack path, today announced the release of Cynet version 4.33 . The newly launched platform provides security teams with unified visibility across the entire environment, allowing for faster investigation workflows, automated response, and deep integration with existing operational tools.

The creation of the cross-site dashboard provides a comprehensive, actionable view of the security posture across an organization’s environment. The centralized command center aggregates data from all managed sites into a single interface, empowering security teams to identify high-priority risks and intervene faster. New dashboard widgets provide critical information about alerts, utilization, and protected assets across organizational sites; while the sites list displays the full number of endpoints in each site and the number of open alerts with critical or high severity.

Additional features of Cynet version 4.33 include:

Cross-site profile management: Enables administrators to reuse and manage security profiles across different levels of the organizational hierarchy, reducing the need to recreate individual site configurations.

Enables administrators to reuse and manage security profiles across different levels of the organizational hierarchy, reducing the need to recreate individual site configurations. Improved visibility into alert status, remediation activity, and investigation context, while standardizing how alert information is displayed throughout the console.

into alert status, remediation activity, and investigation context, while standardizing how alert information is displayed throughout the console. SIEM events page : Centralizes and unifies Cynet’s SIEM capabilities, making it easier for security teams to access, manage, and configure SIEM functionality, displaying a time-bound graph of events over time.

: Centralizes and unifies Cynet’s SIEM capabilities, making it easier for security teams to access, manage, and configure SIEM functionality, displaying a time-bound graph of events over time. Custom XDR rules creation: Allows for administrator creation and management of custom detection rules created directly from SIEM data and events.

Allows for administrator creation and management of custom detection rules created directly from SIEM data and events. ITDR policy settings by group: Gives security teams precise control over identity security posture, seamlessly shifting from visibility into suspicious activity to guided or automated remediation.

Gives security teams precise control over identity security posture, seamlessly shifting from visibility into suspicious activity to guided or automated remediation. CyAI XDR and ITDR alert explanations: Delivers complex directions, prioritizes threats, and reduces investigation time, translating raw details into clear, contextual explanations for clear user direction.

Delivers complex directions, prioritizes threats, and reduces investigation time, translating raw details into clear, contextual explanations for clear user direction. Proactive CyOps incident response settings: For Elite and All-in-One customers, proactive CyOps Incident Response allows for faster remediation while affording MSPs deployment flexibility.



The new capabilities enable IT and security teams to maximize the resources they already have without trading speed for scale. Learn more about these launches and other new features in Cynet version 4.33 on the Cynet blog .

About Cynet

Cynet is the leader in attack path management. Cynet’s natively unified cybersecurity platform combines AI correlation with 24x7 CyOps security experts to autonomously remediate 90% of threats with an industry-low false positive rate. Every investigation strengthens future detections to keep defenders faster than the adversary. Headquartered in Boston, Cynet is trusted by thousands of IT channel partners and their customers globally to see the path, stop the attack, and deliver cybersecurity peace of mind. Learn more at cynet.com .