iCrowd Announces New AEO/GEO Services for AI-Optimized Press Release Distribution

MIAMI, FL, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCrowd, a press release distribution and digital visibility company, today announced the launch of its enhanced AEO/GEO press release optimization services, designed to help organizations improve the way their announcements are discovered, interpreted, and cited by generative AI platforms and answer engines.





As digital discovery shifts from traditional search results to AI-generated answers, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) are becoming essential for modern communications strategies. While traditional SEO focuses on search rankings, keywords, backlinks, and clicks, GEO and AEO focus on making content clear, authoritative, structured, and easier for AI systems to understand and reference.

With platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, Grok, and other AI answer engines increasingly shaping how users find information, press releases must now serve a broader purpose. They are no longer only announcements for media pickup; they are becoming trusted source assets that AI systems can discover, summarize, and cite.

"We are in the midst of a pivotal shift where AI engines are redefining information discovery," said Hector Botero, CEO of iCrowd. "Traditional press releases risk losing visibility if they are not adapted for generative platforms. GEO helps ensure that announcements are not just distributed, but structured as authoritative assets that AI systems can understand, reference, and summarize."

iCrowd's AEO/GEO service enhancements are designed to improve press release readability for both people and machines. The company will help optimize client press releases with structured, AI-friendly additions such as targeted bullet points, strong conclusion sections, relevant FAQs, key facts, metadata-ready formatting, and clearer contextual summaries.

These enhancements are intended to make press releases easier for AI platforms, search engines, journalists, stakeholders, and readers to process. By improving structure and clarity, iCrowd aims to help brands increase their chances of being discovered in AI-generated responses while reducing the risk of misinterpretation or incomplete summaries.

Why GEO Matters for Press Releases

Generative AI platforms are changing how audiences receive information. Many users now ask direct questions and receive summarized answers without clicking through multiple search results. This creates a new challenge for brands: being visible in AI-generated answers, not just traditional search pages.

Press releases are naturally well-suited for GEO because they already include many of the elements AI systems value, including headlines, dates, company names, key facts, quotes, supporting details, and boilerplate information. When enhanced with structured content, FAQs, clear summaries, and authoritative links, press releases can become stronger source documents for AI-driven discovery.

Key Benefits for Communicators

iCrowd's AEO/GEO press release optimization services are designed to support:

Improved AI readability and machine parsing

Stronger visibility in AI-driven discovery environments

Better content structure for answer engines

Enhanced brand authority through clear and consistent messaging

Longer content lifespan beyond initial publication

Increased usefulness of press releases as trusted source assets

Complementary support for traditional SEO and digital PR campaigns

How iCrowd Will Support AEO/GEO Optimization

As part of the enhanced service, iCrowd will help clients strengthen their press releases with structured additions such as:

AI-friendly bullet-point summaries

Strong conclusion sections

Relevant FAQs based on the announcement

Clear key takeaways

Official links and supporting references

Consistent company and product naming

Structured formatting for easier extraction

Content designed for both human readers and AI interpretation

The goal is to help every press release become more discoverable, more readable, and more useful across today's evolving AI-powered information ecosystem.

iCrowd is also combining GEO principles with its broader distribution capabilities, including open web exposure, paid digital and social media amplification, AI distribution channels, multilingual translation, and advanced analytics.

A New Era for Press Release Distribution

As AI continues to reshape how people search, learn, and make decisions, organizations must adapt their communications strategies. A press release should no longer be viewed as a one-time announcement. It should be treated as a long-term digital asset that can influence search results, AI summaries, stakeholder perception, and brand authority.

"GEO is not replacing SEO," added Botero. "It is the next layer of visibility. Brands that optimize their press releases for AI discovery today will be better positioned for how audiences find information tomorrow."

Organizations interested in upgrading their press release strategy with AEO/GEO optimization can visit www.iCrowdNewswire.com to learn more.

About iCrowd

Since its inception the mission at iCrowd has been "true" innovation in press release distribution. In 2018 iCrowd began working with Google to adapt the world's leading AI driven advertising technologies for press release distribution, resulting in verified and quantified paid media views/impressions on premium pages of leading digital publications worldwide. Press release issuers can choose from 50,000 to one million press release headline impressions guaranteed via custom created banners on global premium media linked to the full press release or URL of their choice. Choose from over 3,700+ sites in 26 countries and 15 industries with headline views measured by Google Analytics. The partnership with Notified allows iCrowdNewswire's Google driven Paid Media ReleaseSM to be combined with leading tier-one newswire distribution, resulting in major innovation in the industry. iCrowd's technology also drives LexisNexis press release service Nexis Newswire and distribution partners around the globe, including Medianet (Australia), MediaConnect (France), PA Media (UK), NewsVoir (India), The Newswire (Canada), and Media OutReach (Asia).