Fold Brings Bitcoin to TikTok Shop

PHOENIX, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) (“Fold” or the “Company”), a bitcoin financial services company making it easy for individuals to earn, save and spend bitcoin through everyday financial tools, today announced that the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card™ is now available on TikTok Shop. The launch gives Fold access to TikTok’s over 1 billion monthly active users and more than 70 million shoppers via TikTok Shop. The platform’s audience is primarily made up of Gen Z and Millennials who are highly engaged and trend-driven – making Fold’s Bitcoin Gift Card available to a wider audience and expanding its everyday accessibility.

“We are proud to be the first and only Bitcoin gift card available on TikTok Shop,” said Will Reeves, Chairman and CEO of Fold. “Putting the Bitcoin Gift Card directly on TikTok Shop makes it accessible to the millions of bustling shoppers who are already buying gifts on the platform. It’s an important step toward making bitcoin as easy to give as any other gift card, and is perfectly timed as consumers start to look ahead to the busy holiday shopping season.”

Bitcoin has become a unique store-of-value gift, one that fits naturally into the shift toward digital gifting and long-term value. According to a Fold survey about Bitcoin and the 2025 holiday season, 60% of consumers said they were interested in gifting Bitcoin during the holiday season. Additionally, 62% of consumers said they trust the crypto gift cards currently available on the market, showing the rapid adoption of the new product. Most notably, 78% of respondents said they find a Bitcoin gift card from a well-known, regulated U.S. financial institution more appealing than those offered by typical crypto companies, a significant 16-percentage-point lift over baseline trust.

Today’s news builds on Fold’s August 2025 announcement of its Bitcoin Gift Card’s availability on Giftcards.com , the largest digital gift card retailer in the U.S. and a key platform within Blackhawk Network’s (BHN’s) expansive payments ecosystem. The Fold Bitcoin Gift Card™ is the only gift card for Bitcoin available on Giftcards.com, underscoring Fold's leadership in bringing digital assets into mainstream consumer finance.

About Fold

Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use bitcoin. Fold is at the forefront of integrating bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through products like the Fold App, Fold Credit Card, Fold Bitcoin Gift Card, and Fold Debit Card, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the bitcoin powered future.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Orange Group

Samir Jain, CFA

FoldIR@orangegroupadvisors.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cindy Stoller

Confluence Partners, LLC

917-331-0418

cstoller@confluencepartners.com

media@foldapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements:



The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “predict,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on assumptions and on the current expectations of Fold’s management and are not predictions of actual events. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Fold. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) our continued ability to implement business plans and appropriate technology infrastructure; (iii) our continued access to and cooperation with necessary third party partners; and (iv) those factors discussed in Fold’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Fold’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While Fold may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Fold specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.