Stirista Acquires Alesco Data to Help Shape the Future of Customer Intelligence

San Antonio, TX, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stirista, a leader in data-driven marketing solutions, today announced the acquisition of Alesco Data, whose expertise in customer data and analytics further expands Stirista's identity-driven marketing platform.

As marketers manage growing volumes of customer data across more channels than ever, the challenge is no longer collecting information. It's making sense of it. By bringing Alesco Data into the company, Stirista is expanding its data and analytics expertise, giving marketers a more complete understanding of the audiences they want to reach.

"Marketing has reached a point where competitive advantage comes from how well brands understand and activate their customer data," said Ajay Gupta, CEO and Founder of Stirista. "That's been at the core of Stirista from the beginning. Alesco builds on that strength, adding expertise that helps us deliver even greater value to our clients."

With decades of industry expertise, Alesco helps organizations acquire more of the right customers by transforming customer data into actionable customer intelligence. Through trusted consumer data, first-party data enhancement, and audience intelligence, Alesco enables marketers to build more targeted audiences, maximize the value of their customer data, and improve customer acquisition outcomes. Combined with Stirista's identity-driven marketing platform, these capabilities create a more complete customer intelligence solution for understanding, reaching, and engaging the right audiences.

"Our mission has always been to help organizations acquire more of the right customers," said Paul Theriot, President of Alesco Data. "We do that by helping marketers build stronger customer intelligence through trusted data, audience insights, and first-party data enhancement. Joining Stirista expands what's possible for our clients by bringing those capabilities together with a powerful identity-driven marketing platform."

Theriot will continue leading Alesco as part of Stirista while helping shape the combined company's data strategy.

Existing Alesco clients will continue to receive the service and support they expect while gaining access to Stirista's broader capabilities. The companies will work together to ensure a seamless transition as integration progresses, with additional details to be shared in the coming months.

"Helping marketers better understand their customers has always been at the core of what we do," said Gupta. "Welcoming the Alesco Data team expands our expertise and makes us even better positioned to serve our clients."

For more information about Stirista visit www.Stirista.com

About Stirista

Stirista is a data-driven marketing technology provider that combines authoritative identity data with omnichannel execution. Through its proprietary audience data, ESP and DSP, Stirista helps brands acquire and retain customers with precision and speed. The company's transparent reporting and results analysis help clients eliminate wasted spend and improve performance across digital, email and media channels.

About Alesco Data

Alesco Data is your Customer Acquisition Partner, helping organizations acquire more of the right customers through trusted consumer data, customer intelligence and first-party data enhancement. With decades of industry expertise, Alesco empowers marketers to build more targeted audiences, maximize the value of their customer data and reach high-value prospects with greater confidence. By turning customer data into actionable customer intelligence, Alesco helps organizations drive more effective acquisition strategies and measurable business growth.









