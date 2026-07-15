MDaudit Advances Its Meaningful AI Strategy with the Addition of Auditor Assist to Its Continuous Risk Monitoring Solutions Suite

WELLESLEY, Mass., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payers are denying claims at AI-driven speed, often autoflagging and subsequently denying valid claims for provided care that hospitals and health systems must fight to recover. Benchmark data from MDaudit tells the story: payer audit volume and dollars at risk climbed 30% year over year, with coding-related denials up as much as 26%. Regulatory scrutiny of AI-assisted coding and documentation is also intensifying, contributing to rapidly growing audit backlogs.

To help healthcare organizations fight these headwinds, MDaudit, an award-winning continuous risk-monitoring platform, offers a suite of revenue integrity solutions grounded in its standard of Meaningful AI, in which technology is judged by its return on investment (ROI), the friction it removes, and whether a human remains firmly in control of every decision.

The newest expression of this standard is Auditor Assist, an AI-powered companion that helps auditors review more cases more quickly and with greater rigor — without surrendering the judgment auditors are trained to exercise.

Meaningful AI: A Standard, Not a Slogan

MDaudit’s Meaningful AI framework is grounded in independence and accuracy and rests on three commitments: a clear line to ROI, a focus on stripping out process friction rather than adding it, and a non-negotiable human-in-the-loop on every determination. The standard exists because the stakes keep rising. Payer audit volume and dollars at risk continue to climb across nearly every audit type, and coding accuracy remains the single largest driver of industry-wide industry wide. MDaudit’s own analysis of 2026 payer audit activity found that coding errors account for nearly seven in 10 completed denials.

“Meaningful AI means we ask one question before anything ships: does this change the outcome?” said MDaudit CEO Ritesh Ramesh. “ROI, less friction, a human who keeps the final say; that’s the test every release must pass. Auditor Assist is the latest to do so.”

It is a standard MDaudit has long applied to its suite of solutions. For example, Payer Audit Workflow uses AI to extract and organize information needed for Additional Documentation Requests (ADRs), helping customers retain more than $375 million in revenue in 2025 by responding to payer requests faster and more efficiently. AI Assist gives users at every level of an organization, including the C-suite, the ability to ask questions in plain English and get answers instantly, without relying on report writers or technical interpreters. Auditor Assist is the newest addition to that lineup.

The Latest Example: Auditor Assist

Auditor Assist leverages medical records and coded claims to assess coding integrity, and learns from every auditor decision, while keeping the experienced auditor firmly in control of the final call. Built as the auditor’s AI partner for accurate, defensible coding, it sits between provider and payer AI, serving as a defensibility layer over machine-coded claims.

Every AI output is sourced and traceable, built to hold up under payer and regulatory scrutiny, and the auditor decides what happens next — always.

“Auditor Assist is Meaningful AI in its purest form,” said Ramesh. “It does not replace the auditor’s judgment; it sharpens it. The auditor still makes the call. What changes is how much ground they can cover, and how much evidence stands behind every decision they make.”

The result is a shift in the economics of auditing. Instead of sampling a small fraction of claims reactively, audit teams can review more cases earlier and support each finding with evidence, turning auditing from a constrained, manual function into a scalable, proactive program. Even the smallest teams can work beyond their headcount and help ensure their organization is paid accurately and fully for the work it performs.

“We’ve been an AI-powered platform since before the label was trendy,” said Ramesh. “Auditor Assist doesn’t change our direction; it confirms it. Every time we expand our suite of continuous risk monitoring solutions, the strategy is the same: More ROI, less friction, a human in the loop.”

More information on Auditor Assist can be accessed here.

About MDaudit

MDaudit is an award-winning, AI-powered, continuous risk-monitoring platform and trusted revenue integrity partner to healthcare organizations nationwide. Working in the background, MDaudit delivers the insights organizations need to face the future with confidence — enabling teams to achieve more with less in a rapidly evolving environment. Learn more at www.mdaudit.com.