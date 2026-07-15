Wayvia Launches Professional Services Division in Major Expansion, Names Two Industry Veterans to Its Leadership Team

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayvia , the omnicommerce enablement leader formerly known as PriceSpider, today unveiled a major expansion of its business: the launch of a new Professional Services division, alongside the appointment of two of the industry’s most accomplished leaders to its senior team.

Former Walmart executive Robert Gregory will lead the new division as Senior Director of Professional Services, bringing more than two decades of experience building and scaling service offerings. Lynne Riojas, a former Vice President at Bazaarvoice, joins as Head of Sales to drive the company’s revenue growth.

The new division marries Wayvia’s sophisticated omnicommerce platform with seasoned human expertise and AI-driven insight, helping brands navigate a fast-changing e-commerce landscape and accelerate their sales.

“Our clients’ time is their scarcest resource, and Professional Services is how we help them make the most of it,” said Anthony Ferry, co-founder and CEO of Wayvia. “Our platform already gives brands powerful, real-time insight into their omnicommerce performance. Now we’re pairing that intelligence with expert advisors who interpret it and turn it into action on our clients’ behalf. It’s a true human-in-the-loop model, where AI surfaces what matters and our team brings the judgment and execution to make it count. This is a significant step in our evolution as a company. With these hires and this new division, we’re delivering on our promise to support brands at every step of the customer journey.”

With its new hires, Wayvia has recruited two of the most respected leaders in commerce and retail technology.

Robert Gregory , Senior Director of Professional Services at Wayvia, is a commerce-services leader with more than two decades of experience spanning sales, implementation and customer success. He previously oversaw site merchandising operations at Walmart.com and held senior roles at commerce and supply-chain software providers including Salsify and PartnerLinQ, leading the onboarding of thousands of manufacturers across the general merchandise, automotive and DIY sectors. “I’m thrilled to join Wayvia and build something the industry hasn’t seen before,” said Gregory. “We give our engagement managers AI that surfaces insights, tracks trends and recommends action, and then our experts turn that intelligence into execution and a bespoke experience for every client. It’s a true white-glove model.”



, Senior Director of Professional Services at Wayvia, is a commerce-services leader with more than two decades of experience spanning sales, implementation and customer success. He previously oversaw site merchandising operations at Walmart.com and held senior roles at commerce and supply-chain software providers including Salsify and PartnerLinQ, leading the onboarding of thousands of manufacturers across the general merchandise, automotive and DIY sectors. “I’m thrilled to join Wayvia and build something the industry hasn’t seen before,” said Gregory. “We give our engagement managers AI that surfaces insights, tracks trends and recommends action, and then our experts turn that intelligence into execution and a bespoke experience for every client. It’s a true white-glove model.” Lynne Riojas, Head of Sales at Wayvia, will lead the company’s global sales organization. A proven revenue leader, Riojas brings more than 20 years of sales leadership across healthcare, pharmaceuticals and software, serving customers from SMBs to global enterprises. She most recently served as Head of SaaS Sales at influencer and affiliate marketing platform Captiv8, and previously spent a decade at Bazaarvoice, where she rose from Sales Director to Senior Divisional Vice President, Global & Strategic Enterprise. She is known for scaling revenue while expanding net revenue retention and profitability. “What drew me to Wayvia is that the company is solving a real problem for brands at exactly the moment AI is rewriting how shoppers buy,” said Riojas. “My job is to further develop a team that leads with partnership and is relentless about helping our customers grow.”

The launch marks the latest milestone in Wayvia’s rapid transformation. Since rebranding from PriceSpider in July 2025 the company, which works with more than 2,000 brands, has continued to build on nearly two decades of shopper and retail intelligence. In the past year, it has launched the industry’s first AI-native omnicommerce Model Context Protocol, along with next-generation versions of its Shoppable media platform and Prowl retail intelligence platform. As algorithms and AI agents increasingly determine how products are discovered and purchased, the new Professional Services division extends that innovation from insight to action — ensuring brands not only have best-in-class commerce intelligence, but the expertise to turn it into growth.

About Wayvia

Wayvia is the global leader in omnicommerce data and brand enablement. By connecting shopper and retail intelligence across every channel, brands gain deeper insight into consumer behavior and unlock new opportunities to improve the path to purchase, whether through offsite media, onsite experiences, or agentic commerce. Backed by the world’s largest network of retailer and media partnerships, Wayvia offers brands the retail intelligence to power analytics, optimize shopping journeys, and enable AI solutions. For more information, please visit wayvia.com .

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