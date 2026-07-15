CAI and NYSAC Launch Statewide AI Evaluation Platform for New York Counties

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global services firm, today announced the successful launch of a shared AI evaluation platform in partnership with the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC). The platform gives New York's 62 counties a single, trusted, peer-powered resource to evaluate artificial intelligence tools, align AI programs with state policy, and make confident procurement decisions at scale.

For the first time, New York counties can evaluate AI tools collectively. This consists of pooling assessments, sharing risk data, and building a body of peer intelligence no single county could produce alone. All county evaluations are shared transparently across the platform, allowing any participating county to benefit from peer insights without duplicating effort. The solution also includes a policy and educational resource library, giving counties at every stage of AI readiness a credible foundation for decision-making.

What once required manual outreach and days of summarization now takes a single self-service session. The dashboard is already delivering results across the state:

85 users across 32 counties: More than half of New York's counties are actively participating by reading peer evaluations, submitting their own assessments, and contributing to a growing body of shared AI intelligence

More than half of New York's counties are actively participating by reading peer evaluations, submitting their own assessments, and contributing to a growing body of shared AI intelligence 20 AI solutions available for evaluation: Tools spanning productivity, transcription, human services, and more assessed through a standardized, peer-reviewed scoring framework

Tools spanning productivity, transcription, human services, and more assessed through a standardized, peer-reviewed scoring framework 20 county evaluations completed: Real assessments from real county IT leaders, giving every participating county instant access to peer intelligence they didn't have before





"County IT directors were fielding AI requests from elected officials and vendors with no consistent way to respond," said Mark Lavigne, deputy director, NYSAC. “CAI came to this work knowing county government constraints, accountability, and pace. They built with us, not just for us, and that's reflected in the result. Now, when a county executive walks in and asks about a particular AI tool, IT leadership can point to peer-reviewed data from other New York counties."

“The shared AI evaluation platform is a model for what peer-driven AI governance in government can look like: practical, scalable, and built around the real challenges county IT leaders face every day,” said Abe Hunter, chief revenue officer and president, public sector, CAI. "State and local governments are under enormous pressure to move fast on AI, and they need a trusted framework to do it responsibly. We're proud of what we've helped the NYSAC team and New York counties build, and we believe this approach has real potential to be replicated nationwide.”

Counties are using the dashboard to build internal AI taskforces, respond to vendor requests with evidence-backed data, and align their AI programs with the New York State AI Acceptable Use Policy.

To learn more about CAI’s work with NYSAC, visit: https://www.cai.io/resources/success-stories/newyork-counties-ai-govai-trustmark

About NYSAC

The New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) is the statewide association representing elected county officials and their staff across all 62 New York counties. NYSAC provides advocacy, education, and technical assistance to help county governments deliver effective, efficient services to the residents of New York State. Learn more at www.nysac.org.

About CAI

CAI is a global services firm with over 9,000 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1.3 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io.

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