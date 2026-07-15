NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Good Salt Life, Inc. Reports Strong Online Retail Growth in First Half of 2026

ATHENS, Ga., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: NDTP) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Good Salt Life, Inc. (“GSL” or the “Company”) achieved significant growth across its online retail channels during the first half of 2026, with second-quarter sales increasing approximately 50% compared to the first quarter of the year.

Good Salt Life is a nontoxic cleaning and disinfection company specializing in hypochlorous acid (HOCl)-based products, selling to consumers across multiple e-commerce platforms under its Clean Republic and Good Salt Life brand families, including the Good Salt Pet line .

Online Sales Highlights

During the first half of 2026, GSL’s online retail channels delivered consistent momentum and accelerating sales velocity:

Amazon sales grew more than 50% from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2026, with unit volume increasing more than 60% over the same period.

sales grew more than 50% from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2026, with unit volume increasing more than 60% over the same period. Multiple product SKUs delivered triple-digit sales growth quarter-over-quarter on Amazon, with top-performing listings growing as much as 85% and 223% respectively from Q1 to Q2.

The Company’s Amazon product catalog demonstrated strong and improving sales velocity across both its fulfilled-by-Amazon and merchant-fulfilled listings.

The Company’s direct-to-consumer online store experienced growth of more than 180% from the first quarter to the second quarter, reflecting increased brand awareness and consumer acquisition.

Walmart Marketplace continued to contribute to the Company’s multi-platform retail presence, further extending consumer reach.

Chewy Performance and Customer Acquisition

Good Salt Life’s presence on Chewy , one of the leading online pet specialty retailers in the United States, continued to demonstrate strong consumer adoption and retention metrics during the first half of 2026:

More than 86% of all Chewy orders during the period came from new-to-brand customers, demonstrating the channel’s effectiveness as a consumer acquisition engine for GSL’s Good Salt Pet product line.

Chewy advertising campaigns delivered a lifetime value return on ad spend of more than 3×, reflecting the high repeat-purchase rate characteristic of the pet care category.

The Company generated a notable uptick of Autoship subscriptions through Chewy during the period, building a recurring revenue base that compounds as subscriber counts grow.

Autoship adoption on Chewy represents a particularly meaningful metric for GSL, as it signals customers are incorporating the Company’s nontoxic pet care products into regular household routines rather than making one-time purchases.

Expanding into TikTok Commerce

Building on its online retail momentum, Good Salt Life has initiated an expansion into TikTok’s social commerce ecosystem. The Company is actively developing its TikTok Shop presence and short-form content strategy, targeting the platform’s rapidly growing consumer base for health-conscious, nontoxic household and personal care products.

TikTok’s social commerce platform presents a meaningful opportunity for GSL to introduce its HOCl-based product lines — spanning multi-purpose disinfectants, pet care, and food safety applications — to new audiences at scale. The Company believes social commerce is an increasingly important channel for brands built around consumer education, and HOCl-based products, which remain underrepresented in mainstream retail, are well-suited to the demonstration-driven content format that drives conversion on TikTok.

Zach O’Shea, Chief Executive Officer, NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., states, “The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Good Salt Life, Inc., during the first half of 2026 showed us that the online retail strategy is working. We see real sales velocity on Amazon, our own storefront, and across our other retail platforms. Our expansion into TikTok Shop is the next step toward reaching consumers where they discover and buy products today. HOCl-based cleaning and disinfection deserves a much wider audience, and social commerce gives us the platform to tell that story at scale.”

Overall, Good Salt Life, Inc. achieves nearly 50% quarter-over-quarter sales growth, with Amazon sales accelerating more than 50%, Chewy advertising delivering More than 3× lifetime value, and the Company launching its TikTok commerce marketing initiative.

About Good Salt Life, Inc.

Good Salt Life, Inc. is a nontoxic cleaning and disinfection company headquartered in Athens, Georgia. The Company manufactures hypochlorous acid (HOCl)-based products in-house and markets them under the Clean Republic and Good Salt Life brand families, including the Good Salt Pet line. GSL sells direct to consumers through Amazon, Chewy, Walmart, and its own WooCommerce storefront. Good Salt Life, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: NDTP) – www.goodsaltlife.com .

About NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: NDTP) is a holding company with operating subsidiaries in the health, wellness, and consumer cleaning sectors, as well as in marine docks. The Company's Good Salt Life, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, focuses on building brands anchored in science-based, non-toxic formulations that serve the consumer marketplace. The Company's marine dock business is advancing a sales/marketing plan to sell proprietary marine docks to the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental market segments. The Company believes that its Good Salt Life eco-friendly product lines can be vertically integrated into the Company's marine dock business model - https://ndtpharmaceuticals.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic and business conditions, the Company’s ability to execute its growth strategies, competition in the markets in which the Company operates, and other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with applicable regulatory authorities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

ir@goodsaltlife.com

1-888-261-9127

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