XRP Power Introduces Automated AI Trading System Following Shift in US Macroeconomic Data

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Power, a financial technology platform specializing in algorithmic digital asset management, today announced the launch of its new automated AI-powered trading system. The product release coincides with shifts in the global macroeconomic landscape following the latest inflation data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The June Consumer Price Index (CPI) report indicated a deceleration in US inflation, driven primarily by declining energy costs and a moderation in core inflation metrics. While the cooling price pressures have adjusted market expectations surrounding future Federal Reserve monetary policy, persistent factors—including international crude oil price fluctuations near $80 per barrel and geopolitical variables—continue to present volatility for traditional equities, futures, and digital asset markets.





To assist market participants in navigating these shifting conditions, XRP Power’s new automated software integrates machine learning models and big data analytics into a unified execution platform. The system is engineered to analyze high-frequency market variables—including real-time price trends, order book volume, and technical indicators—enabling the automated execution of user-defined parameters while reducing emotional bias in volatile trading environments.

According to platform documentation, the corporate development pipeline is focused on several core infrastructural areas:

AI Market Data Analysis: Consolidating multi-exchange data feeds to track real-time macro trends.

Automated Strategy Execution: Delivering systematic entry and exit points based on user-preset rules.

Intelligent Risk Management: Incorporating real-time exposure monitoring to flag rapid asset concentration.

Infrastructural Upgrades: Upgrading system architecture to support high-throughput execution with low latency.

In tandem with the rollout of its algorithmic trading tools, XRP Power has updated its security protocols. The platform's technical architecture now features multi-layered data encryption, mandatory two-factor authentication (2FA), real-time anomaly detection, and automated risk-control mechanisms designed to protect user account integrity and digital asset transactions.

The algorithmic trading system offers varied operational structures and parameters based on individual user preferences and specific market sectors. Market participants and financial researchers looking to evaluate the platform’s technical frameworks, operational structures, or underlying software capabilities can access details via the official platform documentation directly.

About XRP Power XRP Power is a financial technology developer focused on artificial intelligence trading systems, automated strategy design, and digital asset analytics software. The company builds secure infrastructure to support data-driven decision-making and systematic automation within the digital finance sector.

Media Contact:

Company Name: XRPPower