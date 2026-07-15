Virtuix Selected for NASA’s Moon and Mars Exploration Analog Mission





Deployment Marks Latest Government Milestone Following Recent U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Army, and Air National Guard Projects

Omni One Brings Full-Body Immersive Movement to NASA’s Moon and Mars Mission Simulation, Supporting Next-Generation Astronaut Training and Research

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems, today announced that NASA has selected the Company’s Omni One platform for use in its Moon and Mars Exploration Analog (MMEA) mission, a year-long research program designed to help scientists better understand astronaut performance during upcoming deep-space missions.

The NASA collaboration builds on Virtuix’s accelerating expansion across government and defense markets, following recent sales and projects with the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Army, and the Air National Guard. Virtuix’s selection for the program demonstrates the growing adoption of the Company’s immersive simulation technology across aerospace, defense, and research environments.

MMEA places a crew of four volunteer participants inside a 650-square-foot habitat for one year, simulating every phase of a deep space mission, including transit to Mars, surface operations, and the return journey. During simulated extravehicular activities (EVA) on the planetary surface, crew members will use the Omni treadmill to physically walk, kneel, turn, and navigate virtual Martian terrain instead of remaining stationary. The immersive experience supports realistic training for activities such as equipment inspection and repair, rock sampling, emergency response, and mission replanning.

"Our collaboration with NASA represents another important milestone in Virtuix’s expansion across government and research applications," said Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO of Virtuix. "By enabling participants to naturally walk and interact with virtual environments, Omni One creates a more realistic experience that can help researchers better understand how astronauts may perform during future missions. We are proud to collaborate with NASA on research that advances the future of human space exploration."

Virtuix's AI-driven Omni One platform has expanded into defense, enterprise, education, and healthcare applications where natural movement enhances virtual training and simulation. The company's technology enables users to walk, run, crouch, kneel, and turn naturally within virtual environments while remaining safely contained within a compact footprint.

The Moon and Mars Exploration Analog mission is expected to begin next year at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Building on this momentum, Virtuix continues to pursue strategic opportunities to expand its government business. In addition to growing organically through government contracts and military deployments, the company is actively reviewing several acquisition opportunities in the defense training and simulation sector, focusing on companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $50 million that can accelerate Virtuix's market penetration and access to government contract vehicles.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems for consumer, enterprise, healthcare, and defense markets. The company’s premier portfolio of “Omni” omni-directional treadmills enables users to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual worlds. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of XR, spatial computing, and AI-driven immersive experiences. For more information, visit virtuix.com .

Please visit the Company’s new Investor Relations website at invest.virtuix.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “could,” “would,” “potential” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s plans to pursue strategic acquisitions, the potential benefits of any such acquisition, the expected synergies, the potential impact on revenues or shareholder value, and the Company’s position in the defense training market. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to identify, negotiate, and complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; the ability to successfully integrate any acquired business; risks related to government contracting, including contract cancellations, modifications, or funding changes; the uncertainties related to market conditions; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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Company Contact

Lauren Premo

Virtuix Inc.

press@virtuix.com

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

VTIX@mzgroup.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/212c710b-4116-49be-9036-3907e48270e0