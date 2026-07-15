Corel Corporation Grows its Executive Leadership Team

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corel Corporation introduces additional members of its executive leadership team (ELT) as the recently formed independent company begins its next chapter of growth. Led by CEO, Prasannaa Ganesan, Corel was acquired by Vector Capital in May 2026. Today the company announced Sathya Jayaraman as Chief Operating Officer, Prashant Ketkar as Chief Technology and Product Officer, and Tracy Porter-Stevens as Vice President of People.

Sathya Jayaraman serves as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing information technology, information security, business operations, data engineering, customer support, and analytics. Previously with the Corel team for five years, he is responsible for advancing the company's operational capabilities, strengthening its technology foundation, and enabling data-driven decision-making across the organization.

Prashant Ketkar serves as Chief Technology and Product Officer, leading the company's global product, engineering, and technology strategy. Working with the Corel team for five years, he brings deep knowledge of the company’s customer base–whether they choose Corel tools for professional output or weekend creativity. As the company builds applications for both its long-term users and the users of tomorrow, Prashant is responsible for driving innovation, growth, and transformation across the company’s portfolio.

Tracy Porter-Stevens serves as Vice President of People, leading initiatives including talent strategy, organizational development, leadership coaching, culture transformation, and employee experience. She joins Corel with a unique tech startup approach that’s key as the organization reinvents itself and invests in its next stage of growth. Tracy is known for building strong relationships with authenticity and empathy, and helping organizations navigate change while fostering high-performing, engaged teams.

Collectively, Corel’s ELT delivers expertise in a wide range of areas–including desktop software, large enterprise, start up, and SaaS–plus, a renewed spirit of innovation, and an impressive 40+ years working with the Corel business.

“Corel’s executive leadership team offers the powerful combination of decades of industry experience, M&A know-how, fresh ideas, and a deep first-hand knowledge of our business, customers, and products,” said Prasannaa Ganesan, CEO. “As we chart our company’s next chapter, this group’s impressive tenure, not to mention the return of core members, are a testament to the faith the team and Vector Capital have in our company and people.”

For more information on Corel’s executive leadership team, please visit www.corel.com/en/about/leadership/.

About Corel

Corel products enable knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications–including CorelDRAW, MindManager, and WinZip–to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

© 2026 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, CorelDRAW, MindManager, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of Corel Corporation. For all notices and legal information please visit www.corel.com/en/legal-information/

Media Contact

Jessica Gould

Corel

jessica.gould@corel.com

www.corel.com