CCRN Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Renews Investigation of the Proposed Sale of Cross Country Healthcare to Knox Lane  

MONSEY, N.Y., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP has renewed its investigation into the fairness of the proposed sale of Cross Country Healthcare (Nasdaq: CCRN) (“CCRN”) for $13.25 per share in cash to Knox Lane, a private equity firm.

Wohl & Fruchter originally launched its investigation because CCRN had previously reached an agreement in December 2024 to be acquired by Aya Healthcare for $18.61 per share in cash. That agreement was terminated in December 2025 due to regulatory delays arising from the government shutdown. Then just five months later, on May 6, 2026, CCRN announced the proposed sale to Knox Lane for $13.25 per share in cash—nearly 29% lower than the price offered by Aya.

Additionally, on March 5, 2026, a Benchmark analyst raised Cross Country’s target price to $14.00 per share based on Cross Country’s “solidly improving outlook,” and “path to improving EBITDA margins.” Thereafter, on March 19, 2026, a Wedbush analyst raised Cross Country’s target price to $15.00 per share “following a management meeting that increased [his] conviction in the ‘timing and achievability’ of the company’s revenue stabilization expectations, profitability recovery and tech-enabled strategic pivot.”

Wohl & Fruchter has renewed its investigation of the proposed sale after further review of the definitive proxy filed by CCRN with the SEC on June 15, 2026, soliciting CCRN stockholders to approve the proposed sale at a vote presently scheduled for July 16, 2026.

If you remain a CCRN shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the sale price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/cross-country-healthcare/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

“We are investigating whether the CCRN board of directors acted in the best interests of CCRN shareholders in recommending the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the sale price is fair to CCRN shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed. We encourage CCRN shareholders to contact the firm if they have any concerns.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com