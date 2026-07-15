Managed File Transfer Market Worth $7.18 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Managed File Transfer Market was valued at USD 2.45 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.18 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.35%.

There has been growth in the managed file transfer market due to the increasing requirement for secure and automated data transfers among businesses, with cyberattacks and data breaches contributing to the growth in adoption of file transfer technologies that use encryption. The growth of cloud computing and hybrid IT environments has increased demand for easy data transfers across platforms. The increasing regulations such as PCI-DSS 4.0, HIPPA, GDPR, and DORA have increased the demand for file transfers.





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AI-Based Anomaly Detection and MFT-as-a-Service to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning into MFT solutions for real-time pattern recognition, threat detection, and prevention of predictive failures results in a new security value offering that goes beyond regulatory compliance requirements. MFT solutions, which leverage artificial intelligence-based anomaly detection of credentials theft, data exfiltration preparation, and ransomware activities in the file transfer environment, offer additional security intelligence value beyond traditional SIEM solutions. MFT solutions delivered via the MFT-as-a-Service model allow mid-market businesses that have limited IT resources to implement enterprise-grade MFT solutions.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, Solution Dominated the Market; Services Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Solution was the largest market share with 68% revenues in 2025, which is due to rising adoption of enterprise-level file transfer solutions that ensure security and automation in transferring files in an effective manner due to increasing risks of data breach. The services will witness the highest CAGR in the period between 2026 and 2035 because of rising requirements for implementation and managed services due to advanced MFT solutions with hybrid cloud environments and regulatory policies.

By Deployment, On-Premise Dominated the Market; Cloud Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

On-premise segment accounted for the largest market share of 55% of revenue in 2025 owing to the enterprise preference for security, compliance, and infrastructure management, while the players who handle financial, healthcare, and government data prefer on-premise deployment due to enhanced security and compliance issues. Cloud-based technology segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 owing to scalable and flexible cost-effective file transfer that does not require significant infrastructure investments.

By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Dominated the Market; SMEs Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Large corporations accounted for the highest market share, which was 63%, in 2025 owing to their extensive data transfer needs, advanced IT systems, need for regulatory compliance, and cybersecurity and digital transformation investments. SMEs are forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 due to their growing awareness about digitization, availability of inexpensive cloud-based MFT solutions, and knowledge of secure data transfer needs.

By Application, IT & Telecom Dominated the Market; Healthcare Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The segment of IT & telecom had the biggest market share with 34% revenue in 2025 owing to high dependence on fast data transmission with the help of networks, systems, and cloud-based infrastructures that handle huge amounts of both structured and unstructured data. The healthcare industry is forecasted to have the highest CAGR for the period of 2026 to 2035 on account of rising digitalization of medical records, telemedicine, use of electronic health systems, and HIPAA compliance.

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Regional Insights:

North America is leading the managed file transfer market across the globe, comprising around 36-37% of the revenue in 2025 because of the toughest financial service data protection regulations across the globe. This region has the tightest regulatory environment as compared to others with PCI-DSS 4.0, Dodd-Frank, and SOX compliance needs that provide audit-defensible file transfer requirements. Approximately 84.73% of the regional revenue comes from the USA, where IBM, Progress Software, Fortra, and Cleo are headquartered in this region.

The U.S. managed file transfer market held value of around USD 0.64 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 1.93 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 11.58%. Factors driving the growth of the U.S. managed file transfer market include the needs of PCI-DSS 4.0 and SOX compliance in financial services, HIPAA compliance in healthcare, and the presence of MFT platform vendors in the USA.

The Europe managed file transfer market size was valued at USD 0.80 Billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.55%, from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 1.99 Billion. In 2025, the Europe region accounted for around 28.47% of the global MFT market share due to GDPR encrypted and auditable personal data transfers, DORA operational resilience requirements for ICT dependency of the financial sector, and PCI-DSS 4.0 cardholder data transfer requirements.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market segment and is expected to register growth in excess of 12% CAGR till 2035 because of the huge financial services sector in China, the increasing investments in the digital transformation of enterprises, and the increasing requirements for personal and data protection regulation under the Personal Information Protection Law and Data Security Law.

Key Players:

IBM Corporation

OpenText Corporation

Axway Software SA

Progress Software Corporation

Fortra LLC

Signiant Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google LLC

Box, Inc.

Dropbox, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

SAP SE

TIBCO Software Inc.

Sterling Commerce (IBM Sterling)

Kiteworks

MOVEit (Progress Software product line)

Globalscape (Fortra)

Accellion (Kiteworks legacy)

Recent Developments:

2025: IBM expanded its Sterling File Gateway platform with AI-powered transfer anomaly detection automatically identifying deviations from normal partner behaviour reducing mean time to detection for MFT-related security incidents from hours to minutes.

2024: OpenText Corporation expanded its MFT platform's cloud-native capabilities with new API-driven orchestration enabling file transfer events to trigger downstream ERP updates, notification workflows, and business intelligence refreshes.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MFT Solution & Deployment Metrics – helps you understand adoption trends across solution and transfer automation across financial services and healthcare deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across solution and transfer automation across financial services and healthcare deployments globally. Regulatory Compliance & PCI-DSS Metrics – helps you evaluate PCI-DSS 4.0, HIPAA, GDPR and encrypted transmission mandate procurement across regulated financial and healthcare verticals globally.

– helps you evaluate PCI-DSS 4.0, HIPAA, GDPR and encrypted transmission mandate procurement across regulated financial and healthcare verticals globally. AI Anomaly Detection & Security Metrics – helps you analyze AI-powered transfer anomaly detection adoption and security-first MFT platform competitive positioning globally.

– helps you analyze AI-powered transfer anomaly detection adoption and security-first MFT platform competitive positioning globally. Cloud MFT & API Orchestration Metrics – helps you uncover growth in cloud-native MFT adoption and MFT-as-a-Service subscription model development globally.

– helps you uncover growth in cloud-native MFT adoption and MFT-as-a-Service subscription model development globally. SME & Mid-Market MFT Accessibility Metrics – helps you identify growth opportunities in SME cloud MFT adoption and legacy FTP migration program development across global mid-market enterprise organizations.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in SME cloud MFT adoption and legacy FTP migration program development across global mid-market enterprise organizations. Competitive Landscape & MFT Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on compliance framework coverage breadth and healthcare client footprint globally.

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