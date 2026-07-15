Tabi Connect Data Shows Spot Freight Market Shifts Toward Shippers as Awarded Broker Margins Compress in June

MIAMI, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabi Connect (“Tabi”), an independent rate management and freight quoting platform built for brokers, released the June 2026 Tabi Pricing Pressure Index (TPPI) report. The report found that the spot freight market shifted back toward shippers in June, as brokers gave back some of the pricing power they held earlier in the year and awarded broker margins compressed.

The TPPI measures week-over-week pricing pressure in the U.S. spot freight market on a scale of 0 to 100, where a rising score reflects shipper advantage and a falling score reflects broker advantage, using data drawn exclusively from live spot market quote activity and excluding contract freight. The index ended at 32 going into July although it showed some erratic movement indicating a fluctuating market due to June market conditions centered on softening demand with moments of seasonal capacity issues creating those inconsistencies last month.

Awarded broker margin also fell to 20.2% in June, down from 21.2% in May, even as it remains 5.7 points above the historical average of 14.5%. Brokers quoted more aggressively to defend that margin, and the quote-to-market spread widened to 20.2%, up from 19.6%, while spot quote volume fell 11.9% against the prior four-week average. The share of quotes converting to awarded freight slowed as well, falling 10.2% month over month after a 47.5% increase in May, while average haul length held steady at roughly 662 miles, ruling out a shift in lane mix as a driver of the margin change.

“June was a month of normalization, not a retreat. While our data shows the market shifting slightly toward shippers and margin pressure intensifying, broker margins remain well above historical averages. We aren’t seeing a definitive trend take hold yet, but the widening quote-to-market spread tells the real story: brokers are fighting harder to defend their territory,” said Ricky Gonzalez, CEO and co-founder of Tabi Connect. “The margin for error is shrinking, and the brokers who continue to win in this environment will be those who maintain rigorous pricing discipline rather than racing to the bottom.”

The report's shipper segmentation shows enterprise shippers, who submit more than 1,000 quotes per week on average, converting just 0.37% of quotes to awarded freight and capturing a 17.2% awarded broker margin, a point below the 18.2% margin Regular shippers command. By equipment type, awarded broker margin ranged from 19.6% on van freight to 15.2% on reefer, while flatbed quotes ran 27.0% above market, the widest premium of the three.

The full June 2026 TPPI report is available at tabiconnect.com.

About Tabi Connect

Tabi Connect provides spot freight market intelligence to brokers and logistics professionals. The company publishes the Tabi Pricing Pressure Index (TPPI), a weekly measure of pricing conditions in the U.S. spot freight market based on live quote activity data. For more information, visit tabiconnect.com.

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