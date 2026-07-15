Syntiant and PRADCO Outdoor Brands Expand Vision AI Collaboration, Surpassing One Million Outdoor Camera Deployments

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a leading provider of full-stack, low-power physical AI solutions comprising sensors, processors and ML models, today announced the expansion of its ongoing collaboration with PRADCO Outdoor Brands, a leading manufacturer of hunting, fishing and wildlife monitoring products.

The expanded agreement builds on a multi-year production relationship that has integrated Syntiant’s vision AI models into PRADCO Outdoor Brands’ AI-enabled Moultrie camera lineup, including the new Edge 4 Series, with more than one million Syntiant-enabled outdoor cameras deployed in the field, enabling object detection and efficient on-device processing across the portfolio. PRADCO Outdoor Brands also gains access to the Syntiant Modeling Platform, enabling its teams to evaluate, tune and optimize model performance using real-world field data.

“Our customers expect cameras that deliver the right images at the right time while maximizing battery life in remote locations,” said Daniel Wilson, general manager of Moultrie, a division of PRADCO Outdoor Brands. “Access to the Syntiant Modeling Platform gives us the flexibility to adapt faster and deliver even better performance for our customers, while significantly improving battery life and the overall user experience that on-device AI enables.”

Within the Moultrie Edge platform, Syntiant’s computer vision models enable on-device detection and classification of animal activity in real time. By processing data locally at the edge, Moultrie systems selectively transmit relevant image and video events, rather than continuously streaming raw footage to the cloud. This reduces bandwidth requirements, improves responsiveness and optimizes energy consumption in remote, battery-powered environments.

“Our work with PRADCO Outdoor Brands is a proof point for how physical AI can scale,” said John DaCosta, head of product, models and software at Syntiant. “This expanded collaboration demonstrates the evolution of edge AI from deploying optimized models to enabling greater adaptability across real-world applications. By extending our software capabilities, we are helping customers support more use cases on-device.”

Syntiant’s models are deployed across PRADCO Outdoor Brands’ AI-enabled Moultrie camera lineup, including Edge 4, Edge Solar, Edge 3 Pro, Edge 3 and Edge 2 Pro.

About Syntiant’s ML Models and Tools

Syntiant develops machine learning models optimized for ultra-low-power physical AI applications. These models bring always-on intelligence to highly power-constrained devices across consumer, industrial, outdoor and smart home environments. Its computer vision models enable capabilities such as object detection, classification, motion tracking and occupancy monitoring, while its audio models support wake word detection, local command recognition and acoustic event detection. Syntiant also provides software development tools that support model training, optimization and deployment across edge devices, helping customers adapt and scale AI performance in real-world applications.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is a leader in physical AI, delivering highly efficient processor, sensor and software solutions for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing. With tens of millions of purpose-built Neural Decision Processors and machine learning models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s full-stack physical AI platform delivers ultra-low-power, always-on intelligence that can sense, decide and act autonomously in real time. From earbuds to satellites, the company enables advanced edge AI capabilities across a broad range of consumer and industrial applications, connecting the physical and digital worlds. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X ( @Syntiantcorp ) or LinkedIn .

About PRADCO Outdoor Brands

PRADCO Outdoor Brands, a subsidiary of EBSCO Industries, is home to some of hunting and fishing's best-known brands. PRADCO's three operating divisions include Moultrie, the Outdoor Products division (Summit Treestands, Code Blue, Knight & Hale, Whitetail Institute, Texas Hunter and Maxxtuff), and PRADCO Fishing, which produces and markets more than 20 brands, including Rebel, YUM, Booyah, War Eagle Custom Lures, Lindy and Bomber.

Contact:

George Medici

PondelWilkinson

(310) 279-5968

gmedici@pondel.com