AI Labs Launches AI-Powered Investment Intelligence Platform to Bring Advanced Technology Stock Analytics to Retail Investors

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Labs, the Singapore-based artificial intelligence trading company, recently announced the official launch of its AI-powered investment intelligence platform, marking the company’s expansion from AI trading technology into technology equity analysis. The new platform is designed to bring institutional-grade market analytics to retail investors.

The company, incubated by Academic Labs, has launched two products: the AIV Chatbot, a conversational AI assistant for market analysis, and Tech Equities AI, an AI-powered recommendation engine that generates buy, sell, and hold signals for major Nasdaq-listed stocks including NVIDIA, Microsoft, Meta, SpaceX, Micron, Alphabet, Palantir Technologies and SK Hynix.

The launch comes as AI-assisted investment tools become increasingly common with companies including Bloomberg and OpenAI launching AI-powered analytical tools. Most institutional-grade platforms, however, remain focused on professional investors, leaving a gap AI Labs says it aims to fill.

The expansion reflects AI Labs’ ambition to become a full-spectrum investment intelligence platform as technology stocks face growing scrutiny over valuations and AI infrastructure spending.

“Markets are moving faster than any individual can track,” said Ryan Chi, chief executive and founder of AI Labs. “Institutional desks have teams of analysts, quant models, and data feeds working around the clock. We aim to give individual investors access to analytical tools more commonly used by institutional investors — synthesising smart money flows, insider activity, technical patterns, and business fundamentals into a single, clear view.”

AI-driven investment analysis

Tech Equities AI combines four sources of analysis: institutional and hedge fund positioning, insider trading activity, technical indicators, and company fundamentals, including earnings trends, valuation metrics, and sector-specific risks. Each stock receives an AI confidence score and price target to provide users with a transparent basis for investment decisions. The models are updated continuously using market data and publicly available corporate disclosures, according to the company.

The AIV Chatbot complements the recommendation engine by allowing users to query the platform in natural language for analysis of individual stocks, sector outlooks, and cross-asset relationships, including links between technology equities and AI-related cryptocurrency tokens.

Kingston Kwek, a key advisor to AI Labs, said the launch reflected the company’s core mission. “The information asymmetry between institutional and retail investors has widened sharply as markets have become more data-intensive,” he said. “Our platform aims to narrow that gap by helping users make more informed investment decisions with the same analytical rigour applied by professional investors.”

AI Labs said the products are now live and that it has further plans to expand beyond technology stocks into broader equity markets.

This article is based on information provided by AI Labs. The platform is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

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Company: AI Labs

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