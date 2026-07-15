Lark Health Partners with Samsung to Bring AI-Powered Health Coach to U.S. Seniors

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lark Health, a pioneer in AI-powered chronic disease prevention and management, and Samsung Electronics, one of the world's leading consumer electronics companies, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership designed to transform senior preventative care and healthcare delivery.

Beginning in Q3 2026, seniors will be able to access one or more of Lark’s 12 award-winning chronic disease management and prevention programs through Samsung Health, at no out-of-pocket cost. For the nearly half of all seniors (65+) who are eligible Medicare beneficiaries, the partnership goes even further. They will also receive care with live clinical intervention and cellular-connected health tracking devices. These programs help seniors address conditions such as prediabetes, diabetes, hypertension, and stress.

"The true promise of digital health cannot be measured by innovation for innovation’s sake; it must be measured by how it truly helps people (and at scale)," said Dr. Hon Pak, Senior Vice President and Head of the Digital Health Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. "Our Connected Care Everywhere initiative represents a dramatic shift in how care must move away from fragmented, episodic care and toward a ubiquitous, always-on home-based health ecosystem. By embedding Lark’s AI-powered health coaching within Samsung Health, we’re giving seniors everywhere direct access to clinically validated programs on the Galaxy devices they already own and use every day.”

This partnership transforms preventive care for seniors, using Samsung’s massive 400-million-device hardware footprint, including the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring and pairing it with Lark’s deep health coaching intelligence.

Leveraging Modern Medicare Pathways: MDPP and Medicare ACCESS

The partnership will leverage advanced federal healthcare initiatives, utilizing both the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program (MDPP) and the highly anticipated Medicare Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions (ACCESS) model via Lark’s affiliated medical group.

Depending on eligibility and need, seniors will have access to one or more of the following programs, all at no cost:

Lark Prevention : Lark Prevention is a wellness program available to all U.S. Samsung Health users age 65 and older, providing 24/7 AI-powered coaching across stress, sleep, nutrition, exercise, and tobacco cessation, including seniors not eligible for a Medicare-covered Lark program. (Valued at $249/year)

: Lark Prevention is a wellness program available to all U.S. Samsung Health users age 65 and older, providing 24/7 AI-powered coaching across stress, sleep, nutrition, exercise, and tobacco cessation, including seniors not eligible for a Medicare-covered Lark program. (Valued at $249/year) Lark Medicare Diabetes Prevention: Qualifying seniors at risk for type 2 diabetes can enroll directly through Samsung Health in Lark's CDC-recognized Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program, which includes a connected smart scale and personalized coaching, all at no additional cost to the member. MDPP is available to both Original Medicare and eligible Medicare Advantage members. (Valued at $399/year)

Qualifying seniors at risk for type 2 diabetes can enroll directly through Samsung Health in Lark's CDC-recognized Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program, which includes a connected smart scale and personalized coaching, all at no additional cost to the member. MDPP is available to both Original Medicare and eligible Medicare Advantage members. (Valued at $399/year) Lark Medicare ACCESS: For seniors with eligible cardiometabolic and behavioral health conditions, including diabetes, Lark’s affiliated medical group will participate in CMS’s Medicare ACCESS Model through a program that pairs AI-powered coaching with clinical oversight via the Lark Medical Group providers. Members receive applicable connected devices, such as blood pressure cuffs and glucometers, and care coordination is shared electronically with the member’s primary care clinician. (Valued at $900/year)





Clinically Proven AI Care at Scale

Lark is a clinically validated AI-powered health platform with an A.I. chronic management health assistant built on behavior-change science, with outcomes published in more than 22 peer-reviewed studies and supported by 10 AI and generative AI patents.

"Seniors face some of the steepest barriers to continuous care, and this partnership directly addresses that reality,” said Julia Hu, CEO and cofounder at Lark Health. "By bringing Lark’s AI-powered 24/7 preventative and chronic care coaching and connected devices to Samsung’s incredible ecosystem and bridging that with innovative Medicare ACCESS reimbursement, we’re making it possible together for every senior to access the kind of always-on health support that can genuinely change outcomes at no additional cost to them.”

Availability

Lark’s preventive and chronic care offerings will begin rolling out to Samsung users through Samsung Health starting in Q3 2026 and early 2027. Users can verify their eligibility and enroll in complimentary preventative care programs or claim covered chronic care programs and connected devices directly through the platform.

About Lark Health

Lark Health is the leading AI-powered cardiometabolic health platform. Built over more than a decade with $180M in R&D investment, Lark has supported 2.5 million members living with cardiometabolic conditions in their health journey. Lark’s clinical outcomes have been validated across 22 peer-reviewed studies, and it holds 10 AI and generative AI patents. Lark is one of the nation’s largest Fully Recognized CDC Diabetes Prevention Program providers, and Lark’s affiliated medical group has been approved as a Medicare ACCESS provider to deliver cardiometabolic outcomes at scale. Lark has been recognized as Apple's Top 10 Apps of the Year, one of the 10 Most Innovative Apps in the World by Business Insider, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, one of the CB Insights Digital Health 150, and one of Fierce Healthcare‘s Fierce 15.

Lark Health Corporate Communications lark@crosscutstrategies.com