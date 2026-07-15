TrustFinance Awards Sets a New Standard for Financial Awards

Singapore, Singapore, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustFinance Awards today announced the launch of its Verified Recognition framework as part of TrustFinance Awards 2026, introducing a transparent, structured, and verifiable recognition system designed to strengthen credibility across financial industry awards.

The new framework enables organizations to demonstrate that their recognition is supported by a clear evaluation process, addressing the growing demand for greater transparency and trust across the global financial services industry.

Trust has become one of the financial industry's most valuable assets. As clients increasingly look beyond products and pricing, they expect financial institutions to demonstrate transparency, reliability, and credibility. This shift is also reshaping how industry awards are viewed, with companies and stakeholders asking a more important question:

What makes an award truly credible?

Verified Recognition is built on a simple principle: an award should be valued not only for the title it carries, but also for the integrity of the process behind it.

The TrustFinance Awards framework combines structured evaluation, transparent methodology, governance, and digital verification to ensure recognition is supported by objective, verifiable standards.

As transparency becomes increasingly important across financial services, credible third-party recognition is becoming a stronger signal of trust for clients, investors, and business partners.

"Recognition should represent more than a trophy—it should reflect a transparent process that stakeholders can understand and trust," said Peter Bu, CEO of TrustFinance. "Verified Recognition reflects our commitment to helping raise the standard of credibility across financial industry awards."

TrustFinance Awards 2026 features two complementary recognition programs: Performance Awards, which recognize operational excellence through independent evaluation, and Community Choice Awards, which recognize organizations that have earned the trust of the wider community through verified nominations and voting.

Together, they combine independent assessment with community confidence to provide a broader and more balanced approach to recognition.





Recognition should create value long after the awards ceremony. Beyond trophies and certificates, recognized organizations receive digital recognition assets—including verification pages, official award badges, digital certificates, and promotional materials—that can be integrated across websites, marketing campaigns, and business communications, helping transform recognition into an ongoing trust signal rather than a one-time achievement.

TrustFinance Awards is open to organizations across the financial services industry, including forex brokers, fintech companies, investment platforms, payment service providers, and other financial institutions.

The program includes three annual Performance Awards recognition cycles—Spring Recognition, Summer Recognition, and Year-End Recognition—alongside the annual Community Choice Awards, recognizing organizations that have earned the confidence of the wider community.

As the financial industry continues to evolve, TrustFinance believes recognition should be more than a symbol of achievement—it should be a trusted signal of credibility, built on transparency, independent evaluation, and verifiable standards.

Learn more about TrustFinance Awards 2026 at TrustFinance Awards 2026

About TrustFinance

TrustFinance is a global financial intelligence platform dedicated to improving transparency and trust across the financial services industry. Through verified customer reviews, TrustScore, regulatory information, company insights, and independent recognition programs, TrustFinance helps investors make more informed decisions while enabling financial institutions to strengthen credibility and build long-term trust.

For more information, visit https://www.trustfinance.com.

About TrustFinance Awards

TrustFinance Awards is a global recognition program that celebrates excellence across the financial services industry. The program consists of two complementary recognition programs: Performance Awards, which recognize organizations through independent evaluation, and Community Choice Awards, which recognize organizations through verified community nominations and voting. Built on the principles of Verified Recognition, the program promotes transparency, objective assessment, and verifiable recognition to help strengthen trust across the global financial industry.

Learn more at https://awards.trustfinance.com.

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