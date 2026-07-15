SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GPGI, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton To Learn How They Might Recover Their Losses

BOSTON, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their GPGI, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/gpgi.

What is this all about?

According to the complaint, GPGI, Inc. (formerly known as CompoSecure) misled investors about its acquisition of Husky Technologies and the company's overall business prospects between November 3, 2025 and May 6, 2026. The complaint alleges that company executives repeatedly touted the Husky deal as "highly accretive" and a "best-in-class diversified compounder," and that a November 2025 proxy statement valued Husky at roughly $5 billion and projected its earnings would grow sharply through 2030 — while allegedly overstating Husky's value, presenting revenue and earnings targets that lacked a reasonable basis, and downplaying a management-fee arrangement with an outside manager tied to earnings growth. Beginning in February 2026, a short-seller report questioned Husky's reported free cash flow and revenue recognition, and subsequent quarterly results showed steep margin compression and a 40% year-over-year drop in Husky's adjusted earnings alongside slashed 2026 guidance. GPGI's stock fell about 16% on the March earnings report and roughly 26% in May.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased GPGI, Inc. common stock between November 3, 2025, and May 6, 2026, and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is September 14, 2026. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about GPGI, Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com