U.S. Sustainable Data Centers Market Report 2026-2031 | Innovative Construction Methods Propel U.S. Data Center Sustainability

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Sustainable Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. sustainable data center market is projected to expand significantly, with an expected CAGR of 11.85% between 2025 and 2031. This growth is driven by data center operators adopting greener technologies and energy-efficient practices across various infrastructure components.

Segmental Analysis

Batteries and Power Solutions: Operators prioritize sustainable battery technology, moving from VRLA to lithium-ion, liquid metal, sodium-ion, and nickel-zinc options. Companies such as ABB, Vertiv, and Schneider Electric provide advanced UPS systems to boost facility performance and minimize costs.

Operators prioritize sustainable battery technology, moving from VRLA to lithium-ion, liquid metal, sodium-ion, and nickel-zinc options. Companies such as ABB, Vertiv, and Schneider Electric provide advanced UPS systems to boost facility performance and minimize costs. Fuel Alternatives: Transition from diesel to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) is notable, exemplified by initiatives at Vantage Data Centers and STACK Infrastructure. This switch aligns with broader carbon reduction goals.

Transition from diesel to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) is notable, exemplified by initiatives at Vantage Data Centers and STACK Infrastructure. This switch aligns with broader carbon reduction goals. Cooling Systems: Hybrid cooling solutions gain traction, integrating air- and liquid-cooling, as AI workloads demand more advanced infrastructure. Innovations like immersion cooling are increasingly used to manage heat efficiently.

Hybrid cooling solutions gain traction, integrating air- and liquid-cooling, as AI workloads demand more advanced infrastructure. Innovations like immersion cooling are increasingly used to manage heat efficiently. Construction Practices: Sustainable construction using eco-friendly materials like green concrete helps reduce carbon footprints, while models such as LEED certification mark commitment to responsible practices.

Key Trends

UPS Battery Technologies: Adoption of advanced battery systems meets the growing demand for AI-optimized data centers that require reliable, environmentally-friendly backup power.

Adoption of advanced battery systems meets the growing demand for AI-optimized data centers that require reliable, environmentally-friendly backup power. Generator Fuels: Emphasizing sustainability, operators adopt fuel cells, natural gas, and biofuels as low-emission power alternatives.

Emphasizing sustainability, operators adopt fuel cells, natural gas, and biofuels as low-emission power alternatives. Cooling Solutions: Liquid cooling methods, including immersion and direct-to-chip technologies, are essential for handling increased heat from AI workloads.

Liquid cooling methods, including immersion and direct-to-chip technologies, are essential for handling increased heat from AI workloads. Construction Innovations: Modular development and smart building designs enhance sustainability efforts, optimizing resources throughout the data center lifecycle.

Modular development and smart building designs enhance sustainability efforts, optimizing resources throughout the data center lifecycle. Power Infrastructure: Advanced utility and smart grid integrations enable efficient energy management, supporting sustainability through renewable energy incorporation.

Advanced utility and smart grid integrations enable efficient energy management, supporting sustainability through renewable energy incorporation. Technological Impacts: Rising AI and cloud computing needs are driving the demand for energy-efficient, high-density infrastructure, prompting investments in faster cooling and power solutions.

Rising AI and cloud computing needs are driving the demand for energy-efficient, high-density infrastructure, prompting investments in faster cooling and power solutions. Regulatory and Policy Drivers: Government incentives and environmental policies bolster commitments to sustainable energy and infrastructure development.

Government incentives and environmental policies bolster commitments to sustainable energy and infrastructure development. Economic Pressures: Increasing costs push operators to seek sustainable solutions that enhance operational efficiency and reduce electricity dependency.

Geographical Insights

The Southeastern U.S., including Virginia and Georgia, leads in sustainable data center investments, driven by state policies and utility programs promoting renewable energy.

Midwestern states like Ohio and Illinois bolster infrastructure with renewable commitments, while Southwestern states, prominently Texas and Arizona, benefit from investment-friendly climates and incentives.

In the Western U.S., strict environmental laws in California, alongside major initiatives in Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada, promote clean energy use and sustainable practices.

The Northeastern region, underpinned by climate policies, sees increased demand for energy-efficient data center infrastructure.

Vendor Landscape

Major players such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Meta drive the sustainability agenda with renewable energy investments, setting ambitious carbon neutrality goals. notable companies like STACK Infrastructure and Descaler prioritize low-impact operations.

Colocation providers like Equinix and Digital Realty pursue energy-efficient practices to improve operational metrics and minimize environmental impact.

Renewable energy suppliers, including NextEra Energy and TotalEnergies, provide critical support in aligning data center operators with sustainable objectives.

This confluence of market trends, technological advancements, and regulatory frameworks is set to reinforce the foundational shifts toward sustainability across data centers in the U.S., positioning the sector for robust growth into the next decade.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 222 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $59.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $116.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered United States

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends Emerging technologies and innovations present new opportunities for market growth. Increasing demand for sustainable solutions drives trends in eco-friendly products and services.

Market Growth Enablers Expanding consumer base due to rapid urbanization leads to increased demand. Government policies and incentives boost market development and adoption.

Market Restraints Challenges such as high initial investment costs may hinder market expansion. Regulatory hurdles and compliance issues can pose barriers to growth.



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