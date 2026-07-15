Gray & Sons Jewelers Releases New Analysis on the Growth of Certified Pre-Owned Luxury Jewelry Market

Surfside, FLORIDA, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray & Sons Jewelers, an independent retailer of certified pre-owned luxury watches, estate jewelry, and fine diamonds, has released a new internal analysis examining the continued expansion of the certified pre-owned luxury jewelry market and the factors contributing to its sustained growth.

The report reviews purchasing trends, resale activity, and consumer behavior observed by Gray & Sons over recent years, revealing a significant rise in interest surrounding authenticated estate jewelry and signed luxury pieces. According to the analysis, consumers are increasingly prioritizing craftsmanship, exclusivity, long-term value, and sustainability when purchasing luxury jewelry.

Gray & Sons has observed growing demand for vintage diamond jewelry, signed designer collections, antique pieces, and discontinued luxury designs that are no longer available through traditional retail channels. The company’s specialists note that many buyers are seeking jewelry with character, history, and rarity rather than mass-produced contemporary pieces.

The analysis also highlights the increasing role of authentication within the secondary luxury jewelry market. As consumer awareness surrounding counterfeit goods and undisclosed alterations continues to rise, buyers are placing greater importance on expert inspections and transparent sourcing practices when purchasing pre-owned luxury jewelry.

In addition to increased purchasing activity, Gray & Sons has reported continued growth in clients seeking to sell, trade, or upgrade existing jewelry collections. This trend reflects broader consumer participation in the circular luxury economy and growing confidence in the resale value of authenticated fine jewelry.

The report further notes that changing consumer attitudes toward sustainability have contributed to the growth of the estate jewelry market. Many buyers are viewing certified pre-owned jewelry as a more environmentally conscious alternative to newly manufactured luxury products while still gaining access to high-quality craftsmanship and rare designs.

As part of its ongoing commitment to quality and transparency, Gray & Sons continues to inspect, evaluate, and, when appropriate, restore its inventory of pre-owned luxury jewelry before pieces are offered for sale. Each piece is reviewed by in-house experts for authenticity, condition, craftsmanship, and market desirability, with jewelry repair services available for pieces that require additional work.

Founded in 1980, Gray & Sons Jewelers specializes in certified pre-owned luxury watches, estate jewelry, diamonds, and professional watch and jewelry repair services. The company serves clients through its Surfside showroom and online platform.

About Gray and Sons Jewelers

Gray & Sons Jewelers is a luxury buyer, seller, and service provider specializing in certified pre-owned watches, fine jewelry, diamonds, and estate pieces. Based in South Florida, the company is known for its large selection of high-end brands, expert in-house watch and jewelry repair, and decades of experience serving collectors and luxury clients.

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Agnes Gray

agnesgray [at] grayandsons.com

305-865-0999

https://www.grayandsons.com/

Gray & Sons Jewelers

9595 Harding Ave

Surfside, FL 33154