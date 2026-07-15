Boca Raton, FLORIDA, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Score Academy Boca Raton is the only micro-school ranked in Palm Beach County's top 10 private schools, according to Niche's 2026 rankings. Niche scored the campus in the top 5 percent of the 139 private schools it evaluated countywide and gave it an A+ overall grade.

Score Academy

The other nine schools in the top 10 are large-enrollment campuses, several with more than a thousand students. Nearly all of Score Academy's 2026 graduates enrolled in eighth or ninth grade and stayed through graduation.

Score Academy's Class of 2026 earned admission to Stanford University, Columbia University, Emory University, the University of Southern California, Wake Forest University, and the University of Georgia, among other schools.

Niche bases its rankings on U.S. Department of Education data, test scores, and student and parent reviews. Score Academy Boca Raton has a 4.8 out of 5 rating on the site.

"Being ranked in the top 10 in a county this competitive means something, especially next to schools that have been here for decades," said C. LeAnn Elder, Head of School at Score Academy Boca Raton. "What I keep coming back to is these kids. When I say 'my kids,' people who know me can't always tell if I mean my own or my students. I can tell you what each of them plans to study, but the majors will change. The fact that I know them well enough to remember and to care is what matters."

Score Academy Boca Raton enrolls students in grades 5–12 at 900 Broken Sound Parkway NW, Boca Raton, and is accredited by Cognia. Enrollment for the 2026–27 school year is open.

About Score Academy

Score Academy is a private school network built on the idea that no child should be invisible at school. Five campuses across South Florida (Miami, Boca Raton, Palm Beach Gardens, Wellington, and Coral Springs) operate with an average of six students per class and a 100-student cap per campus. Score Academy is Cognia accredited, NCAA approved, and offers AP and Honors coursework with full transcripts and credit transfer.

Press Inquiries

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marketing [at] score-academy.online

https://www.score-academy.com/