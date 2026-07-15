Priori’s FlexFest Brings Together Legal Leaders to Explore the New Models Reshaping Legal Teams and Careers

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priori , the legal technology company modernizing outside counsel management and hiring, will host FlexFest: Legal Work, Unbundled on July 29, bringing together in-house legal leaders, flex talent providers, and AI and legal technology partners to discuss the future of legal service delivery.

The half-day virtual event will feature eight operator-led sessions examining how organizations are adapting their operating models to improve efficiency, manage outside counsel spend and evaluate emerging AI capabilities. Speakers include leaders from Meta, Salesforce, Anthropic, AT&T, DHL, Ford, Cargill, Cox Media Group and Edward Jones, alongside executives from Priori.

“Legal teams are rethinking long-held assumptions about how work should be allocated, who should do it and how technology fits into the equation,” said Basha Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder of Priori. “FlexFest is an opportunity to hear directly from leaders who are actively navigating these decisions. We'll explore what's happening inside legal organizations today and what those experiences tell us about where the profession is headed.”

Sessions will explore topics including:

The Legal Department of the Future: Smaller Teams, Smarter Systems – Meta's Mike Haven, DHL's Mark Smolik and Cargill's Rishi Varma discuss how AI, automation and flexible talent are reshaping team design.

– Meta's Mike Haven, DHL's Mark Smolik and Cargill's Rishi Varma discuss how AI, automation and flexible talent are reshaping team design. Leading in the Age of Agentic Legal – Salesforce's Sabastian Niles and Original Jurisdiction’s David Lat examine how AI is changing expectations for legal service delivery.

– Salesforce's Sabastian Niles and Original Jurisdiction’s David Lat examine how AI is changing expectations for legal service delivery. Unbundling Legal Work: From Concept to Operating Model – AT&T LegalEdge shares how it's building the systems behind modern work allocation.

– AT&T LegalEdge shares how it's building the systems behind modern work allocation. Case Study: How Organizations Can Build a More Intentional Legal Resourcing Model – Ford's Aaron Boersma discusses building a more structured approach to legal resourcing.

– Ford's Aaron Boersma discusses building a more structured approach to legal resourcing. Is Legal Demand Actually Changing? – Edward Jones' Keir Gumbs and Cox Media Group's Eric Dodson Greenberg discuss whether legal departments are fundamentally changing how they source legal work.

– Edward Jones' Keir Gumbs and Cox Media Group's Eric Dodson Greenberg discuss whether legal departments are fundamentally changing how they source legal work. AI-Native Services and the End of Scale as an Advantage – Anthropic's Mark Pike and Rains Law's Zack Shapiro explore how AI is reshaping competition across legal services.

FlexFest is complimentary and open to in-house legal leaders, legal operations professionals, legal service providers and attorneys interested in the future of legal work.

To view the full agenda and register for the event, visit https://resources.priorilegal.com/flex-fest .

About Priori

Priori transforms how legal teams find, engage and manage outside counsel, helping organizations make smarter, faster and more strategic legal sourcing decisions. Through its legal technology platform and global network of vetted law firms and flexible legal talent, Priori brings greater efficiency, transparency and control to outside counsel management. Learn more at www.priorilegal.com .