Nadia Care Named ACAP Preferred Vendor, Scaling Community-Centered, Culturally-Informed Care to Combat the Maternal Health Crisis

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, maternal health company Nadia Care announced its selection as a Preferred Vendor by the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP). The designation provides Nadia Care a direct pathway to partner with 92 Safety Net Health Plans serving more than 30 million members nationwide, allowing the company to scale its proven model to the families who need it most.

The partnership comes during a maternal health crisis where poor access to care for rural, urban, and many communities of color has left women and families facing significant risk for poor maternal and infant health outcomes. "Among high-income countries, the U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate in the world, with significantly higher rates of poor outcomes among Black, Native American and rural populations," said ACAP CEO Margaret A. Murray. "This highlights an urgent need to address the barriers to quality maternal care. We’re delighted to welcome Nadia Care as an ACAP Preferred Vendor. Our plans are anxious to learn how they can help plans connect clinical networks with community-rooted support and elevate the standard of maternal care."

Rather than relying on a digital-only experience, Nadia Care deploys a deeply human, hybrid approach. The company hires local Maternity Navigators and doulas, outreach and engagement team members directly from the communities they serve. Sharing the lived experiences of their members, these care teams build authentic, high-trust relationships. Alongside registered nurses, dietitians, and lactation consultants, they guide mothers through pregnancy and the critical first year postpartum. The care team works alongside local engagement and outreach team members who build a true partnership with providers and community-based organizations for their members.

Nadia Care’s digital platform acts as a continuous support system for members, offering direct communication and proactive symptom tracking alongside a full suite of on-demand educational resources and clinical navigation tools. By embedding this integrated approach into the community, Nadia Care provides comprehensive wraparound care to resolve Social Determinants of Health (SDoH)—such as food insecurity, housing instability, and transportation gaps—in real time. This trusted intervention has unlocked unprecedented engagement for families on Medicaid across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Tennessee, driving measurable adherence for critical quality metrics: currently, 99% of engaged Nadia Care members are screened for perinatal depression, and 78% achieve the HEDIS Postpartum Care (PPC) measure. This is backed by a historical track record of proven outcomes, including 25% fewer emergency room visits, a 60% reduction in NICU days, a 47% reduction in low birth weight rates, and 38% lower preterm birth rates.

"This milestone is very important because women, especially those insured by Medicaid plans, are often ill-served by the existing healthcare system," said Dr. Adaeze Enekwechi, CEO of Nadia Care. "We are solving for the trust gap, and to do that in communities long underserved by the current system, we have to have a different, high-touch plus digital approach to meet our members where they are. Becoming an ACAP Preferred Vendor allows us to scale Nadia Care, proving that when you genuinely show up for women and families, you don't just improve metrics—you save lives."

About Nadia Care

Nadia Care is a maternal health company on a mission to support mothers through every step of the pregnancy journey and after their baby is born. With a hybrid model that combines community-centered, in-home care and virtual support, Nadia Care’s Maternity Navigators and multidisciplinary care teams provide care coordination, benefit sign-up and navigation, lactation support, nutrition services, and prenatal and new parent education. This care model has proven results, including a meaningful reduction in NICU days, low birth weight rates, postpartum depression, preterm birth rates, and emergency room visits. Most importantly, Nadia Care helps members feel heard and understood because everyone deserves support during their pregnancy and beyond. For more information, visit www.nadiacare.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/445d87ce-a2f8-47d9-ad6a-3834946fdb90