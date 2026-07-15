Elevate by IMG Academy and Bishop McCort Catholic Academy Partner to Provide IMG Academy Developmental Coaching to Students, Families

BRADENTON, Fla., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevate by IMG Academy today announced a partnership with Bishop McCort Catholic Academy to enhance the student-athlete experience through IMG Academy's proven development model. The collaboration will provide students, families, and educators with research-backed resources designed to support academic achievement, leadership development, character growth, and overall wellbeing.

Through the partnership, Bishop McCort will implement a customized solution that includes IMG Academy Essentials, monthly virtual workshops for parents and families, and on-site programming that extends learning beyond the classroom. By integrating Elevate by IMG Academy into the school's existing approach, Bishop McCort is further investing in the holistic development of its student-athletes and equipping them with the skills to succeed in school and throughout life.

“Bishop McCort Catholic Academy is deeply committed to preparing students for success in every aspect of life,” said Ashlee Lawson, Senior Vice President of Strategic Corporate Relations at IMG Academy. “Through this partnership, Elevate by IMG Academy will complement the school’s strong educational foundation by providing students, families, and educators with proven tools and resources that support leadership, character development, wellbeing, and long-term success.”

“The future of our community depends on the young people we prepare today,” said Tom Smith, Principal of Bishop McCort Catholic Academy. “At Bishop McCort, we are committed to preparing students for college, careers, and lives of purpose, leadership, and impact, and our partnership with Elevate by IMG Academy brings innovative resources that support their academic, personal, and professional growth. This is a meaningful investment in our students’ future and reflects our commitment to the Bishop McCort community and the next generation of leaders.”

Through this partnership, Bishop McCort Catholic Academy joins a growing network of educational institutions, including Eastern Michigan University and Nord Anglia Education's 80+ premium international schools, that are leveraging Elevate by IMG Academy to enhance the student-athlete experience through proven resources that support leadership, character development, wellbeing, and lifelong success.

About IMG Academy

IMG Academy is the world’s leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:

Boarding school and camps , via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.

, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla. Online coaching via IMG Academy+, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance

via IMG Academy+, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance Online college recruiting, via NCSA and SportsRecruits, providing content, tools, coaching and access to a network of 40,000 college coaches





To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-campus and online experiences, visit www.imgacademy.com.