EdWealth Launches Ed, an AI Personal Coach for the New Era of Financial Fitness





NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdWealth ( edwealth.ai ) today announced the launch of Ed, an always-on agentic AI financial coach built for the modern middle class.



Money decisions are life decisions: where to live, how to care for family, what future to imagine. And they have become too complex, too fragmented, and too important to keep making half-blind.



The wealthy have dedicated financial teams of analysts, tax professionals, and family-office operators helping them decide the best move. Most people do not. Nearly six in ten American adults never turn to a financial professional for guidance at all [1].



Ed was built to level the playing field. The wealthy have always had someone like this. Now everyone can.

"AI should not only make institutions more powerful. It should give everyday people leverage they have never had before," said Allen Ng, founder of EdWealth. "The modern middle class is making more financial decisions than ever, but most of those decisions are still made with fragmented information and limited time. Ed is our attempt to build the always-on financial coach people should have had all along — a money person of your own."



Financial Fitness: Ed measures money differently



What makes Ed different starts with what Ed measures. Finance has always measured what a user has: balances, returns, net worth. Ed measures Financial Fitness, whether their money is working for the life they want, across five dimensions:

Control: can they cover their life month to month?

Safety: are they protected if a shock hits?

Growth: is their money building over time?

Fluency: do they understand their money more clearly than before?

Peace: can they spend, save, invest, and rest without guilt running the show?





Like physical fitness, Financial Fitness is not a test a user passes once. It is a practice: know where they stand, make better moves, measure progress, and peace. Net worth is no longer the right measure. Financial Fitness is.



The pattern is familiar. Physical fitness became a movement when desk work replaced physical work. Mental fitness followed when burnout did. Money is now: more decisions, longer lives, and AI reshaping how people earn, and how they decide.



A coach for a whole financial life



Knowing is not the bottleneck. Doing is. That is why every fitness wave produced trainers, and why Ed is a coach, not a chatbot. A chatbot gives everyone the same good answer, then walks away. Ed knows the user's numbers, their goals, and their habits — and stays, helping users understand their money and build and pressure-test their own plan as life changes.



Users connect accounts through Plaid, upload documents or screenshots, and ask questions in plain language. Ed reads, monitors, and reasons across the whole picture, from cash flow and taxes to RSUs, ETFs, and insurance, then turns it into a clearer read of what matters and what is worth looking at next.



For people making money decisions alone, Ed can be a place to start. For people who already have help, a second opinion. For everyone, an ongoing coach for building Financial Fitness.



What Ed does not do, and why



Ed does not tell users what to buy or sell, predict prices, sell financial products, or push users to trade. The decision is always the user's. Ed's job is to explain, to coach, and to make users better with their own money.



Ed can hold that line because of how Ed is paid: subscription only, $299.99 a year or $39.99 a month, with no commissions, no ads, and no product kickbacks. Ed only does well when users make better decisions, not more decisions.

"Financial technology made money move faster," said Ng. "Now AI has the chance to make people financially stronger. And strength with money was never just the numbers. It is calm today, and growth underneath. Money at peace, wealth in motion. That is the company we are building."



About EdWealth



EdWealth builds agentic AI products for personal financial clarity and Financial Fitness. Its debut product, Ed, is a personal finance coach for modern households. Ed is subscription-paid, with no commissions, no ads, and user data never for sale. Ed is available at edwealth.ai, on the App Store, and on Google Play.



Website: https://www.edwealth.ai/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edwealth.ai/



Disclaimer: Ed provides financial information and education only — not investment, tax, or legal advice, and not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. Ed is not a licensed financial adviser; its AI-generated outputs may be wrong, and all decisions are your own. Consult a licensed professional before acting. Availability, features, and pricing may vary by jurisdiction; Ed is offered only where permitted by applicable law.



Sources: [1] Gallup, survey of 2,036 U.S. adults, April 2025.

Contact

Communications Lead

Phoebe Woo

EdWealth

info@edwealth.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a520e9a5-0578-4753-9758-d399cfadb6af