Crusoe and Lancium Announce 1.0 Gigawatt AI Data Center Campus in Childress, Texas

CHILDRESS, Texas, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the industry's first vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, and Lancium, an energy technology and infrastructure company, today announced a 1.0 gigawatt (GW) AI data center campus in Childress, Texas. The grid-connected campus spans 270 acres owned by Lancium, which will also develop and manage the site's energy infrastructure. The data center will be purpose-built to support the advanced AI computational requirements of a leading hyperscale technology company. Construction is expected to begin in Q3 2026, creating thousands of local construction jobs, more than 100 long-term positions, and a significant long-term economic investment for Childress County.

Childress marks the second site where Crusoe and Lancium are executing this same partnership structure: Lancium acquires and owns the land, secures the power interconnect, and manages energy orchestration for the campus; while Crusoe designs, builds, and operates the AI data center itself. It's a division of labor that has proven out at scale in Abilene, and Childress extends that playbook to a new market.

Lancium and Crusoe are committed to bringing the highest standard in data center campus development to Childress, where the companies will also directly invest in local water and other civil infrastructure, and directly support the community across the areas of housing, education, and emergency and other public services. Both organizations are deeply committed to ensuring the development will benefit all stakeholders in the community.

“This campus represents a major milestone in Crusoe's deep commitment to the state of Texas,” said Chase Lochmiller, Co-founder and CEO of Crusoe. “Working with Lancium again, in the same partnership model we built together in Abilene, made Childress an easy choice for our next site. This is more than a data center to us — it's our long-term commitment to this community, and we're proud to be building that future here in Childress.”

“Childress is a natural next step in our partnership with Crusoe,” said Michael McNamara, CEO of Lancium. “Crusoe has been a great partner to build alongside in Abilene, and we're glad to bring that same model — and the jobs and investment that come with it — to the community of Childress. We are deeply committed to working with local stakeholders to advance a model of development that addresses the broader needs of the community we will share for a very long time.”

Childress Campus highlights

1 GW grid-connected capacity: At full scale, the site will support the deployment of hundreds of thousands of the industry's most advanced AI accelerators for training or inference.

Behind-the-meter solar and energy storage resources will enhance grid reliability, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

Water-efficient cooling: The campus will feature a closed-loop, non-evaporative liquid cooling system to optimize water efficiency.

The campus will feature a closed-loop, non-evaporative liquid cooling system to optimize water efficiency. Local economic impact: The development is expected to create thousands of construction jobs and over 100 long-term permanent positions in Childress County.

The Childress development is the latest chapter in Crusoe's deep commitment to Texas. The company broke ground in Abilene in June 2024 on the Lancium-owned campus, energizing its first two buildings within one year — a remarkable feat of speed for a project of that scale — before expanding that campus to 1.2 GW. Crusoe recently announced it is currently building a second 900 MW data center on adjacent Lancium-owned land in Abilene.

About Lancium

Lancium is an energy technology and infrastructure company uniquely positioned to enable data center demand in a fully sustainable model. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Lancium designs, develops, and operates gigawatt-scale campuses that integrate grid interconnects, behind-the-meter generation, and storage resources to deliver reliable, low-cost, and sustainable power. Lancium’s industry-leading power management expertise enables its campuses to serve as assets to the grid while hosting the world’s most demanding workloads.

About Crusoe

As the AI factory company, Crusoe is on a mission to accelerate the abundance of energy and intelligence. The company provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, energy-first solution for AI infrastructure. By harnessing large-scale energy sources, building AI-optimized data centers, and delivering a powerful AI cloud platform, Crusoe empowers its customers and partners to build the future faster.

Media contact

media@crusoe.ai