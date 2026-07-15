Indomitus Group Brings indiAccounting to Windows: Buy-Once Accounting and Payroll Now Available for Windows 11

Georgetown, KY, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indomitus Group today announced that indiAccounting, its full-featured desktop accounting and payroll application, is now available for Windows 10 and 11. The release brings the company’s one-time-purchase, privacy-first model to the desktop platform where the majority of small businesses run their books — and where subscription accounting software has long been the default.

indiAccounting Dashboard

indiAccounting, which launched earlier for Linux, is a complete double-entry accounting system with optional full payroll for all 50 states. Unlike the subscription products that dominate the category, it is a one-time purchase that stores all data locally on the user’s own computer, with no monthly fees, no per-employee charges, and no cloud dependency.

“Most small businesses run on Windows, and for years that’s meant renting your accounting software — and your own financial data — from a company that raises the price whenever it likes,” said Matt Milano, founder of Indomitus Group. “We built indiAccounting on the opposite principle: you buy it once, you own it, and your books live on your machine, not someone else’s server. Bringing it to Windows puts that choice in front of the people who’ve had the fewest alternatives.”

Industry-leading cloud accounting platforms with payroll now commonly cost a small business in the range of $2,000 to $3,000 per year — every year, and rising. Recent subscription price increases in the category have run as high as 25 percent. indiAccounting with payroll costs $548, once. It pays for itself in a matter of months.

A complete system, now signed for Windows

The Windows release is the same complete application as the Linux version, built in Rust and packaged as a native Windows installer that is code-signed by Indomitus Group LLC, so Windows can verify its publisher. It is also available through the Microsoft Store. The application requires no account and runs entirely offline.

indiAccounting delivers double-entry bookkeeping with a full general ledger and audit trail; unlimited companies with fully isolated books; invoicing, estimates, and recurring billing; accounts receivable and payable; bank and credit-card reconciliation via CSV, QFX, and OFX, or a direct SimpleFIN connection; inventory, time, mileage, and project tracking; receipt capture with OCR; sales tax management; multi-currency support; and a full suite of financial reports.

The optional indiPayroll add-on handles federal withholding following IRS Publication 15-T, plus FICA, FUTA, and SUTA, and tax calculation for all 50 states and DC. It generates W-2s, quarterly 941s, annual 940s, and 1099-NEC forms, posts every pay run to the general ledger, and covers retirement plans, pre-tax benefits, multi-state employees, S-Corp shareholder health insurance, prevailing wage, and certified payroll for government contractors.

One license, every business you run

indiAccounting includes full multi-company support at no additional cost. A single license covers an unlimited number of companies, each with completely isolated books — separate ledgers, customers, vendors, and payroll. Users switch between companies directly from the sidebar, and manage them from a single settings panel.

The contrast with subscription accounting software is direct. With industry-leading accounting platforms, each company a business creates requires its own separate paid subscription. A contractor with a side business, an owner running two LLCs, or a bookkeeper handling several small clients pays that cost again for every set of books. With indiAccounting, they pay once.

“If you run two businesses, you shouldn’t have to buy your accounting software twice,” said Milano. “Multi-company support isn’t an enterprise upsell. It’s how the software should have worked all along.”

Privacy by architecture

indiAccounting stores all financial data locally, with no telemetry and no tracking. Sensitive fields can be protected with optional AES-256-GCM encryption for stored connection and payment credentials (email, bank, and processor keys), an app-level PIN lock, and integrity-verified local backups.

“Privacy policies can change. Architecture doesn’t,” said Milano. “Because your data never leaves your computer unless you move it yourself, trusting us isn’t a requirement of using the software.”

Pricing and availability

indiAccounting is available now for Windows 10 and 11 — on the Microsoft Store or as a direct download from www.indomitusgroup.com — and for Linux via Flathub and direct download, with a 30-day free trial including full feature access:

indiAccounting — $249 one-time purchase

indiPayroll add-on (1–10 employees) — $299 one-time ($548 total with base)

Payroll Growth (11–50 employees) — $499 one-time ($748 total with base)

Payroll Growth (51–100 employees) — $799 one-time ($1,048 total with base)

Annual tax table updates (optional) — $99/year

For businesses migrating from another platform, indiAccounting ships with migration importers for major accounting and bookkeeping platforms, bringing customers, vendors, items, accounts, invoices, and bills across with duplicate detection.

About Indomitus Group

Indomitus Group LLC is a Georgetown, Kentucky-based software company building privacy-first, one-time-purchase desktop applications. Its indiSuite product line includes indiPDF, the one-time-purchase PDF editor, and indiAccounting — both available for Linux and Windows — along with indiBudget, a free and open-source personal finance application for Linux. The company’s founding principle is simple: software you buy should be software you own.

indiAccounting Payroll

Press Inquiries

Matt Milano

Founder, Indomitus Group

info [at] indomitusgroup.com

605-644-6505

https://indomitusgroup.com