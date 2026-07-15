DataSpring Appoints New Board Members to Accelerate Healthcare Ecosystem Strategy and Data Connectivity

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataSpring, powered by CAQH, today announces the appointment of three new members to its board of directors: Dr. Shantanu Agrawal of Elevance Health, Eric Berger of Humana, and Dr. David Rhew of Microsoft. Their combined expertise across clinical care, technology and corporate strategy will support DataSpring’s continued expansion and its focus on advancing accurate, authorized data across the healthcare ecosystem.

These strategic additions reflect DataSpring’s commitment to streamlining secure, trusted data sharing between payers and healthcare organizations, while ensuring physician and clinical perspectives are embedded directly into product development and data connectivity solutions.

“Our focus at DataSpring is to reduce administrative complexity and improve how data moves across the healthcare system,” said Sarah Ahmad, CEO of DataSpring. “Dr. Agrawal, Eric Berger, and Dr. Rhew bring deep expertise across clinical care, technology, and corporate strategy. Their perspectives will help accelerate our efforts to strengthen interoperability and address long-standing data challenges across the healthcare ecosystem.”

About the New Board Members

Shantanu Agrawal is Chief Health Officer at Elevance Health and a practicing clinician. His addition to the board strengthens clinical leadership and ensures physician and clinical workflows remain central to DataSpring’s solutions.

Dr. Agrawal said, "As a physician, I've seen how trusted data moving more seamlessly across the healthcare system helps clinicians spend less time navigating processes and more time focused on patient care. I'm honored to join the DataSpring board and help advance solutions that strengthen care coordination, improve the clinician experience, and support better health outcomes."

Eric Berger is Chief Strategy and Development Officer at Humana. His 15+ years experience in corporate growth and strategic partnerships will support DataSpring as it continues to expand its role in enabling more connected, data-driven healthcare.

Mr. Berger said, “At Humana, we believe greater collaboration across the healthcare industry is essential to creating a better experience for consumers and reducing administrative burden for providers. DataSpring is uniquely positioned to advance those shared goals through the scale and breadth of its provider and payer data. I'm honored to join the board and support solutions that help build a more connected healthcare ecosystem and enable people to achieve their best health.”

David Rhew brings more than 30 years of experience across clinical practice, healthcare technology, and corporate leadership. He currently serves as Global Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Health and Life Sciences for Microsoft’s Commercial Business. His experience leading large-scale healthcare technology initiatives aligns closely with DataSpring’s platform strategy.

Dr. Rhew said, “I am honored to join the DataSpring Board of Directors at a time when artificial intelligence is redefining what is possible in healthcare. Realizing AI's full potential will require trusted data interoperability, meaningful reductions in administrative burden for clinicians, and stronger collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem. I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team to help advance innovations that enable more intelligent, connected, and patient-centered care.”

The new board members begin their roles immediately, contributing to governance and strategic planning as DataSpring continues to advance its core data initiatives.

About DataSpring

DataSpring, powered by CAQH, is the trusted data connector at the core of healthcare, powering the industry with accurate, authorized data from providers and payers to create a more connected ecosystem for all. For more than 25 years, the organization has supported the industry with the largest and most complete healthcare data foundation in the U.S. By improving how essential information flows across the system, DataSpring helps healthcare operate more efficiently and deliver better experiences and outcomes for providers, payers and patients. Learn more at DataSpring.com.