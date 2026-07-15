Greece Data Center Market Trends & Investment Analysis, 2026-2031 | Amazon Boosts Greece's Renewable Energy Initiative with New Wind Farm PPAs

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greece Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Greece data center market is poised for substantial growth, with an expected CAGR of 10.25% from 2025 to 2031. This growth trajectory underscores the country's rising status as a digital infrastructure hub, attracting significant investments and fostering technological advancements.

Greece Data Center Market News

November 2024 marked a significant development as Amazon inked four Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) in Greece, supporting major wind farm projects with a combined capacity of over 109 MW, developed by Aersoleir.

In March 2026, Karatzis Group committed $278 million to establish a state-of-the-art data center campus in Boeotia, further cementing Greece's role as a key digital player in Europe.

Greece Data Center Market - Key Highlights

Currently, Greece hosts 16 operational data centers, primarily built to Tier III standards, with Athens being the central node supporting both active and forthcoming facilities.

The wholesale colocation market revenue surged by 25% in 2025, hitting the $25 million mark, with retail colocation investments capturing the majority share.

In a strategic alliance, GRDCA joined the European Data Centre Association in March 2026, highlighting Greece's growing prominence as a connectivity hub and bolstering investor confidence.

Why Should You Buy This Research?

Comprehensive market analysis covering investment, area, power capacity, and revenue metrics.

Insightful forecasts and in-depth assessment of colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center investments.

Detailed overview of current and upcoming data center facilities across key cities.

Revenue segmentation and pricing trends for retail and wholesale colocation markets.

Analysis of IT, power, cooling, and construction service investments, offering growth opportunities and industry insights.

Profiles of leading IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, and support infrastructure enterprises.

Transparent research methodology emphasizing market demand and supply dynamics.

Greece Data Center Market Vendor Landscape

Prominent investors such as CloudRock, Digital Realty, and Synapsecom Telecom S.A. significantly contribute to the evolving market landscape.

New entrants like Apto and Data4 are driving innovation, spurred by rising demand for advanced colocation solutions.

Microsoft's investment in three data centers in Attica will enhance Azure service delivery, supporting cloud adoption and compliance.

Existing vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Athens and other cities are pivotal in hosting both existing and upcoming data facilities, focusing on area and power capacity.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Leading names such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco, and NVIDIA drive the IT infrastructure market in Greece.

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Main players include AECOM, Hill International, and TERNA, pivotal in the development and sustainability of data center projects.

Support Infrastructure Providers

Key providers, including Schneider Electric and Vertiv, furnish essential support infrastructure, ensuring reliable data center operations.

Data Center Investors

CloudRock and Telecom Italia Sparkle, among others, actively invest in expanding Greece's data center landscape.

New Entrants

Companies like Microsoft and Serverfarm are invigorating the market with their entry, aligning with Greece's digital transformation objectives.

The Segmentation Includes:

IT Infrastructure: Comprising servers, storage systems, and network infrastructure.

Comprising servers, storage systems, and network infrastructure. Electrical Infrastructure: Includes UPS systems, generators, and switchgears.

Includes UPS systems, generators, and switchgears. Mechanical Infrastructure: Encompasses cooling systems and rack cabinets.

Encompasses cooling systems and rack cabinets. Cooling Systems: Features a variety of units such as CRAC, CRAH, and chillers.

Features a variety of units such as CRAC, CRAH, and chillers. General Construction: Covers core development, installation, and physical security.

Covers core development, installation, and physical security. Tier Standard: Comprehensive coverage from Tier I to Tier IV standards.

Key Questions Answered

What is the projected size of the Greece data center market by 2031?

What key drivers are influencing the market's growth trajectory?

How much additional power capacity will be introduced by 2031?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 106 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $808 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1,450 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Greece

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities and Trends Opportunity for the expansion of data centers due to increasing digitalization. Growth in the adoption of cloud services among businesses. Rising investments in renewable energy sources for data centers.

Growth Enablers Government initiatives promoting digital infrastructure. Availability of skilled workforce in the IT sector. Strategic location of Greece for data center operations catering to European countries.

Market Restraints Concerns over energy consumption and sustainability. Regulatory challenges and compliance requirements. Potential security risks and data protection issues.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xqzege

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