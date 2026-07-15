SCANDIC TRADE & SNC SCANDIC COIN AI Meets Non-Custodial Trading





HAMBURG, Germany, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCANDIC TRADE brings live market data, AI-assisted analysis, self-custodial trading, portfolio tools and SNC staking together in one seamless workspace

Anyone who monitors digital assets knows the problem: prices in one place, charts in another, wallet transactions in a separate application, and portfolio notes in spreadsheets. SCANDIC TRADE aims to end this fragmentation. The new platform brings market monitoring, AI-assisted analysis, non-custodial trading (self-custody: trading directly from the user's own wallet, without third-party access), portfolio management and features centred on the $SNC SCANDIC COIN together in one seamless workspace.

The concept is aimed at users who no longer want to piece information together from numerous stand-alone solutions. Rather than offering yet another isolated crypto tool, SCANDIC TRADE is designed as a central interface that presents the journey from initial market observation and analysis to a wallet-signed transaction in a clear, traceable way. One fundamental principle remains intact: control of digital assets should stay with the user.

From a Patchwork of Tools to a Personal Market Cockpit

SCANDIC TRADE's dashboard combines global market data, trend metrics, leading coins, search functions and account-specific information. Registered users can personalize the overview: watchlists, portfolio values, active alerts, current market analyses and relevant signals are brought together in a single interface.

This positions SCANDIC TRADE not merely as a price list, but as a working environment for structured decision-making. Users should be able to identify more quickly which digital assets are gaining momentum, where risks are elevated and which positions require particular attention. The objective is not to reduce the market to a single metric, but to organize information so that decisions can be prepared on a more informed basis and reviewed more clearly afterwards.

AI Market Analysis as a Research Assistant

A central element is its AI-assisted crypto-market analysis. It evaluates selected digital assets using live market data, historical price movements, technical indicators, liquidity, supply structure, volatility and the broader market environment. The results are presented in a consistent format that translates complex data into clearly structured findings.

Depending on the analysis, these findings may include market sentiment, a trend assessment, 10- and 30-day scenarios, a confidence score, the risk level, key influencing factors and a reasoned interpretation. Particularly during volatile market conditions, the value lies less in any supposedly infallible prediction than in the structured consolidation of relevant information.

For new calculations and certain technical premium features, SCANDIC TRADE uses a credit system. Existing analyses can be reused within defined refresh windows. This reduces duplicate requests, conserves technical resources and allows users to see how current an assessment is.

Non-Custodial Trading: The User's Own Wallet Retains Final Control

A second pillar is the module for non-custodial trading and swaps. SCANDIC TRADE supports the preparation of buy and sell transactions without centrally holding users' assets. The platform compiles the transaction data, guides users through each step and leaves final authorization to the connected wallet.

Features include selecting the network and token, using custom contract addresses, setting slippage, checking quotations, granting ERC-20 approvals and providing the final transaction signature. Before authorization, users can review the expected amount to be received, the minimum amount receivable, estimated network fees and the selected route.

SCANDIC TRADE therefore combines ease of use with the principle of self-custody: no final transaction takes place until the user signs it in their own wallet. For users who wish to avoid centralized custody, this separation between preparation and authorization is a key feature.

Charts, Wallet Payments and On-Chain Verification

For more detailed technical analysis, the platform integrates a TradingView charting workspace with symbol search, freely selectable time intervals, light and dark modes, and full-screen display. Price histories, candlestick patterns and market movements can therefore be examined in a familiar charting environment.

The $SNC SCANDIC COIN is also integrated into this analytical workflow. Exchange- or data-source-specific symbol formats can be resolved in the background, simplifying direct access to SNC charts.

Wallet-based processes are also used to purchase credits. On-chain payments are verified against the recipient, amount, network, transaction status and sender requirements before credits are added. This reduces manual confirmations and links access to paid platform features with traceable blockchain data.

SNC SCANDIC COIN as an Integrated Component

For holders of the SNC SCANDIC COIN, the Earn module brings together staking functions on the Ethereum mainnet. It displays, among other things, SNC holdings, approvals, staked amounts, outstanding staking rewards, the end of any lock-up periods, the applicable lock status, available reward reserves and potential deductions for early withdrawal.

Users can approve SNC, stake it, claim rewards, withdraw partial amounts or close a position in full. At the same time, the interface highlights the network, approval requirements, lock-up periods, possible extensions and the conditions applying to early termination.

The coin is therefore not treated as an isolated add-on, but is integrated into analysis, staking and management processes. This creates a central interface for the SNC ecosystem, where market information and practical use converge.

Portfolio, Alerts and Journal for Continuous Oversight

SCANDIC TRADE complements analysis and transaction functions with tools for personal organization. Relevant coins can be saved to a watchlist and monitored using current market data. The portfolio module records holdings, quantities and average purchase prices, and calculates their current value, invested capital, and realized and unrealized results.

Alerts can be linked to price levels, larger daily movements, changes in AI assessments, risk levels, confidence thresholds or forecast values. The journal provides space to document trades, fees, notes, opening and closing times, and to compare the original assumption with the eventual outcome.

These functions turn a one-off analysis into a continuous workflow. Market monitoring, strategy, execution and evaluation consequently remain more closely connected.

Technical Foundation with a Focus on Availability

According to the company, SCANDIC TRADE was built by an eight-person development team over approximately ten months. The work covered product planning, front-end and back-end development, wallet connectivity, AI analysis, trading and swap functions, staking integration, testing and technical optimization.

The technical foundation comprises ten rack-mounted IBM z17 high-end mainframes for enhanced AI functions and post-quantum cryptography (PQC) capabilities, as well as a proprietary hyperscale infrastructure with sites in Manama, Bahrain; Kuwait City; and Singapore. This environment, representing an investment of several million, is intended to support the processing of market data, the coordination of analytical workflows, operational monitoring and the integration of the individual product modules. Organizationally, the platform forms part of the international SCANDIC FINANCE GROUP, headquartered in Hong Kong.

To support data availability, the platform relies on primary and fallback sources, in-memory caching, deduplication of identical requests and persistent caches. If a primary source is temporarily restricted or supplies incomplete data, market pages should not immediately appear empty. The source and freshness status can be indicated when data does not come from the primary live feed.

Transparency and Responsible Use

The platform concept includes publicly accessible pages covering terms of use, privacy, cookies, risk disclosures, prohibited use, AI ethics, accessibility and a comprehensive compliance framework. In the crypto sector in particular, this layer is more than a formal addition: it provides a framework for interpreting analytical functions, wallet processes and forecasting models.

AI assessments, alerts and scenarios are information tools. They may be incorrect, depend on the data available and replace neither an individual's own review nor financial advice. Digital assets remain highly volatile and can cause substantial losses; this applies across the entire crypto market.

With its currently highly sophisticated user interface and wide range of capabilities, SCANDIC TRADE could establish itself in the market over the long term, particularly as its feature set is reportedly intended to be expanded continuously. The decisive factors will be data quality, technical reliability, transparent security processes and consistently clear communication. In this context, the substantial investment in IBM z17 mainframes could prove a particularly astute strategic move for SCANDIC TRADE. The product approach nevertheless addresses a clear need: it reduces the need to switch between separate solutions without taking final control of the wallet or transaction away from the user. This enhances security and, in conjunction with the internationally active KYC partner CRIF, currently represents a distinctive selling point.

By combining AI-assisted market analysis, non-custodial trading, portfolio tools and integration of the SNC SCANDIC COIN, SCANDIC TRADE creates a cohesive system that offers newcomers guidance and experienced users a structured working environment.

For more Information, please visit: https://www.Scandic.Trade

About: HAMURGER ANZEIGER:

103 years ago (as at: 1 January 2026), the daily newspaper *Hamburger Anzeiger* was founded in the Hanseatic City of Hamburg by publisher Wilhelm Girardet for Hamburg and the neighbouring towns of Altona, Wandsbek and Bergedorf, which had been incorporated into the city, and was first published on 20 August 1922. Before the Second World War, the “Hamburger Anzeiger” was the newspaper with the highest circulation in the Hanseatic City of Hamburg (Federal Republic of Germany). The “Hamburger Anzeiger” is now published around the clock, seven days a week, in six languages (German, Spanish, English, Portuguese, Italian and French). It reports round the clock, seven days a week, on the latest news from the Federal Republic of Germany, Europe, Asia, America, Latin America and the rest of the world, covering a wide range of topics in its daily coverage, including politics, business, sport, motoring, culture, the stock market, technology, tabloid news, the environment and much more.

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