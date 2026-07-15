Latin America's Data Center Market Landscape 2026-2031 | Innovations in IT, Electrical, and Mechanical Infrastructure Support the Growing Demand for Efficient Data Centers

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Data Center Market Landscape 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America data center market is set to thrive, with an expected CAGR of 8.01% from 2025 to 2031. A key factor driving this growth is the increased focus on sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy, bolstered by progressive government policies and corporate decarbonization goals. Countries across Latin America are embracing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient technologies, thereby fostering an environment conducive for green hyperscale and colocation data centers.

Notably, Amazon Brazil's collaboration with Petrobras in October 2025 marks a strategic endeavor in leveraging low-carbon fuels in its logistics operations, aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Such initiatives underscore Latin America's position as a favorable region for green data center development, accelerating the shift to low-carbon power and eco-friendly digital infrastructure.

The region's data center market is also being revolutionized by the adoption of AI and digitalization, spearheaded by countries like Brazil with its robust AI strategy. Brazil's National AI Plan, launched in 2024 with a $4 billion commitment, is designed to fuel innovation, enhance AI infrastructure, and promote responsible AI use. With internet penetration exceeding 86.5% by 2025, Brazil remains a leader in digital advancements.

Similarly, Colombia is advancing digital maturity through strategic AI adoption across various sectors, supported by the National Public Policy on AI. With a budget of $116 million, Colombia is strengthening its AI governance, digital talent, and technological infrastructure, aiming for sustainable development by 2030.

Chile is establishing itself as a hub for digital innovation, aided by government initiatives aimed at enhancing digital skills, cybersecurity, and public services. The push to attract global tech collaborations positions Chile as a regional powerhouse in innovation.

On the infrastructure front, the Latin America data center market is experiencing significant advancements in server infrastructure, cloud services, and storage solutions. Prominent trends include the deployment of AI-focused supercomputers, transitioning to modern Software-Defined Storage, and utilizing innovative cooling and electrical solutions, such as liquid cooling and HVO fuel for generators.

Geographically, Brazil is projected to dominate the market by 2031, leading in power capacity. Data infrastructure investments are being spurred by major players like Google and AWS, with initiatives such as new international digital exchange hubs and submarine cable connections enhancing regional connectivity.

The vendor landscape is characterized by a mix of established investors and new entrants, with companies like Google, Microsoft, AWS, and Apple investing heavily. Mergers and acquisitions are driving growth as firms seek to increase capacity and global scale.

In summary, the Latin America data center market is on a trajectory of robust growth, underpinned by sustainability initiatives, digital transformation, and strategic investments. Key questions being answered include market growth rates, size projections, and trends shaping the sector.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 219 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $17.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8% Regions Covered Latin America

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends The market is witnessing significant growth opportunities driven by technological advancements. There is an increasing trend towards the adoption of sustainable and energy-efficient solutions.

Market Growth Enablers Several factors are contributing to the growth of the market, including the rise in data consumption and demand for cloud services. Government initiatives and favorable regulations also play a critical role in facilitating market growth.

Market Restraints Despite growth prospects, the market faces challenges such as high capital investment and operational costs. Infrastructure limitations and the need for skilled personnel are also notable restraints.



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