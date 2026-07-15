Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Global Market Forecast to 2031 Featuring 3M, Protective Industrial Products, Ansell, DuPont de Nemours, MSA Worldwide and Other Key Players

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal protective equipment (PPE) market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.54% from 2025 to 2031, driven by several key factors and emerging trends. Increasing workplace safety regulations worldwide are mandating manufacturers to conform to health and safety standards, resulting in a consistent demand for high-quality PPE. This legal obligation has shifted the procurement of safety gear from an optional practice to a business necessity, ensuring a steady demand as industries aim to meet evolving safety standards.

In the healthcare sector, the post-pandemic era has seen a shift towards sustainable infection-prevention measures, fueling the demand for surgical masks and gloves. The backlog of elective surgeries has also boosted the demand for advanced surgical gowns and gloves, suggesting a rise in healthcare-related PPE demand.

Smart PPE, integrating technology with traditional gear, is revolutionizing workplace safety. By melding AI, IoT sensors, and advanced data analytics into safety equipment, Smart PPE offers proactive hazard detection, reducing industrial accident rates by up to 60%. This trend is indicative of a broader move towards data-driven safety cultures and is poised for widespread adoption in high-risk industries.

Sustainability plays a prominent role in the PPE market, with an emphasis on eco-friendly solutions reducing environmental impact. Innovations like biodegradable nitrile gloves and garments made from sustainable materials reflect this shift. Such initiatives are in response to ESG mandates and the global push for a circular economy.

However, the market faces challenges, primarily from counterfeit PPE that threatens safety and introduces substantial legal liabilities. Organizations using substandard items risk severe compliance penalties and increased injury risks, complicating the broader supply chain's integrity.

The disposable PPE segment dominates with around 64% of global revenue, although reusable solutions are gaining traction. Hand protection remains the largest market segment, with regional demands influenced by industrial activities; for example, North America focuses on oil and gas while APAC emphasizes infrastructure growth.

Regionally, North America retains a leading position, accounting for over 36% of the market share, driven by industrial reshoring and strict regulations. The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly growing, buoyed by industrialization and increasing safety legislations. Latin America's growth is fueled by healthcare expansion, modernized mining, and infrastructure development.

The market's competitive landscape is marked by fragmentation and intense competition. Major players are pursuing M&A activities, supply chain integration, and the integration of IoT into PPE lines to maintain competitive advantage amid tightening regulations favoring well-capitalized firms.

Recent industry developments include advancements by companies like DuPont, Ansell Ltd, 3M, and MSA Safety, who are pushing the envelope in terms of high-performance, innovative safety solutions. These developments underscore the evolving landscape of the PPE market, poised for robust growth in the coming years.

Key Vendors:

3M

Protective Industrial Products, Inc

Ansell Limited

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

MSA Worldwide, LLC

Other Prominent Vendors:

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Delta Plus Group

Uvex Safety Group

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Radians Inc.

Showa Group

Moldex-Metric

Mallcom India Ltd.

MCR Safety

Alexandra

ASATEX AG

Avon Technologies plc

Bennett Safetywear

Cardinal Health

COFRA S.r.l.

Dynarex Corporation

Gateway Safety, Inc.

Globus Global Safety

Gore-Tex

JSP Ltd

Sanctum Work Wear Pvt Ltd

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Superior Glove Works Ltd.

Wenass

Wurth Group

Sioen Industries

Portwest

Shaanxi Dursafety Materials Co.,Ltd

Bullard

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Brazil Safety Brands

The global PPE market's future seems bright with strong growth potential, ever-evolving innovations, and an increasing emphasis on compliance and sustainability.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $416.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $877.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities and Trends: Emerging trends signify a shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly products. Technological advancements are paving the way for innovative solutions. Increased consumer awareness and preference for quality enhancing market dynamics.

Growth Enablers: Government initiatives and favorable regulatory frameworks are acting as strong catalysts. Rising disposable income levels are contributing to increased product demand. Expansion in emerging markets is creating new avenues for growth.

Market Restraints: Stringent regulatory policies may pose challenges for market players. High production costs could inhibit market expansion. Intense competition from established players may restrict new entrants.



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