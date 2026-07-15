PLI and National Association of Counsel for Children Collaborate to Offer First-Ever Digital Edition of Leading Child Welfare Law Resource

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practising Law Institute (PLI), the premier nonprofit provider of learning resources for legal professionals, is collaborating with the National Association of Counsel for Children (NACC) to offer the first-ever digital version of Child Welfare Law and Practice: Representing Children, Parents, and Agencies in Neglect, Abuse, and Dependency Cases, also known as The Red Book.

Now in its fourth edition, Child Welfare Law and Practice is a cornerstone resource for attorneys, advocates, and professionals working in child welfare. Initially designed as a study guide for attorneys preparing for the Child Welfare Law Specialist certification exam, the book has grown into an essential reference for child welfare advocates in every state, offering in-depth analysis and practical instruction on issues central to representing children, parents, and agencies in neglect, abuse, and dependency matters.

The new digital edition brings NACC’s authoritative content to PLI’s digital platform, making the resource more searchable, accessible, and practical for today’s professionals. Readers will be able to search the full text, bookmark key sections, take notes, highlight important passages, access cited materials through hyperlinks, and consult the book wherever their work takes them.

“PLI is proud to partner with NACC to expand access to this trusted resource for professionals serving children and families,” said Alexa Robertson, Vice President, PLI Press. “NACC’s mission to advance high-quality legal representation and advocacy for children and families inspires this work. Making The Red Book available through PLI’s digital platform reflects our shared commitment to providing practitioners with practical, authoritative guidance that supports better outcomes for those they serve.”

Since 1977, NACC has prioritized creative ways of delivering vital updates to child welfare professionals. The fourth edition of Child Welfare Law and Practice reflects the contributions of both new and experienced practitioners and child welfare advocates, offering updated guidance and analysis for those who make child welfare advocacy their priority.

“NACC is thrilled to make Child Welfare Law and Practice available digitally for the tireless advocates who pursue justice alongside children and families,” said Kim Dvorchak, JD, CEO of the National Association of Counsel for Children. “We are glad attorneys and judges will be able to search the entire book, reach citations by link, and access our cornerstone child welfare law publication wherever they are. NACC is grateful to PLI for their partnership in helping practitioners get this essential resource.”

Child Welfare Law and Practice is available digitally through PLI. For more information and to order your copy, visit pli.edu/NACC.

About the National Association of Counsel for Children

Founded in 1977, the National Association of Counsel for Children is a non-profit professional membership and advocacy organization dedicated to advancing justice for children, youth, and families. NACC provides programs, training, certification, and resources that improve the quality of legal representation for children, parents, and agencies; supports a community of dedicated professionals and helps attract diverse talent in the children's legal advocacy profession; and advocates for policies that advance children's rights, including the right to counsel. See NACCchildlaw.org.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI’s mission is a commitment to the access to justice community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit www.pli.edu to learn more.

Contact:

Carroll Rudman, Infinite Global

+1 646 330 4512

carroll.rudman@infiniteglobal.com