TobaGrown Acquires Manitoba Cannabis Extract Brands HWY 59 and Banter

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TobaGrown Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of the HWY 59 and Banter cannabis brands, two of Manitoba's most recognized local names in cannabis extracts.

As part of the transaction, TobaGrown will also acquire extraction equipment and retain key members of the original HWY 59 team, ensuring the expertise and craftsmanship behind the brands continues while supporting future innovation and product development.

The acquisition represents a significant milestone in TobaGrown's expansion into the Cannabis 2.0 category, adding locally developed extract brands to the company's growing portfolio of flower and pre roll cannabis products.

TobaGrown also plans to provide extraction services to other licensed producers across Manitoba, giving local cultivators an opportunity to transform Manitoba-grown cannabis into premium extract products manufactured within the province.

"This acquisition is about investing in Manitoba," said Jesse Lavoie, President & CEO of TobaGrown Inc. "HWY 59 has earned the trust of consumers by consistently delivering quality products, and we have tremendous respect for what the team has built over the years. We're excited to welcome them to TobaGrown and work alongside their experienced team to continue growing these brands while expanding opportunities for locally produced cannabis extracts. Together, we look forward to strengthening Manitoba's cannabis industry and bringing even more innovative products to consumers."

The acquisition reinforces TobaGrown's commitment to building a fully integrated Manitoba cannabis company while creating new opportunities for collaboration throughout the province's licensed producer community.

Further product announcements will be made as integration progresses.