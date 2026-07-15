Southeast Asia Mobile Crane Market Trends and Growth Outlook 2026-2031 | Tadano, Liebherr, Kobelco, SANY, XCMG, and Zoomlion Dominate

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Mobile Crane Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Southeast Asia mobile crane market is poised for substantial growth, with an expected growth rate of approximately 6.00% CAGR from 2025 to 2031.

SOUTHEAST ASIA MOBILE CRANE MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Truck Cranes: Maintaining dominance, truck cranes represent 48% of the market in 2025, with steady demand anticipated through 2031, highlighting their sustained preference over other crane types.

Maintaining dominance, truck cranes represent 48% of the market in 2025, with steady demand anticipated through 2031, highlighting their sustained preference over other crane types. Crawler Cranes: Positioned as the second-largest segment, crawler cranes remain vital for projects requiring high lifting capacity and stability, despite limited wider usage due to cost and setup constraints.

Positioned as the second-largest segment, crawler cranes remain vital for projects requiring high lifting capacity and stability, despite limited wider usage due to cost and setup constraints. All-Terrain & Rough-Terrain Cranes: These categories secure essential market shares in 2025, driven by complex urban and industrial projects, as well as remote construction and energy site operations.

These categories secure essential market shares in 2025, driven by complex urban and industrial projects, as well as remote construction and energy site operations. Construction Applications: Leading application segment, construction accounts for 47% of crane demand, driven by expansive infrastructure developments across Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Leading application segment, construction accounts for 47% of crane demand, driven by expansive infrastructure developments across Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Logistics & Port Applications: As the second-largest segment, demand is fueled by port modernization and regional trade, utilizing a range of cranes for cargo handling and terminal projects.

SOUTHEAST ASIA MOBILE CRANE MARKET TRENDS Localization Strategies by Chinese OEMs:

Shift from export-led to localized models is evident, with Zoomlion, SANY, and XCMG setting up regional operations to capitalize on infrastructure and industry growth in markets like Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Digital Technology & IoT Integration:

Integration of IoT and digital technologies enhances equipment efficiency, with telematics, remote diagnostics, and predictive tools improving fleet management and maintenance scheduling.

SOUTHEAST ASIA MOBILE CRANE MARKET DRIVERS Government Infrastructure Investment:

Robust infrastructure projects drive crane demand, offering significant market opportunities for OEMs and dealers in sales, spares, and after-sales services.

Renewable Energy Expansion:

With growing investment in renewable energy projects, the crane market gains opportunities in solar, wind, and hydro projects, pivotal for Southeast Asia's energy transition.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Rising Material & Construction Costs: Material and labor cost inflation poses challenges, potentially affecting project timelines and contractor margins.

Skilled Operator Shortage: The expanding demand for trained crane operators remains unmet, impacting equipment utilization and project safety.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key industry profiles span leading companies and several prominent stakeholders.

Key Company Profiles:

Tadano

Liebherr

Kobelco

SANY

XCMG

Zoomlion

Other Prominent Company Profiles:

Manitowoc

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co. Ltd

Konecranes

Kato Works

Terex Corporation

LiuGong

Mammoet

Segmentation by Product Type:

Truck Mounted Crane

Crawler Crane

All Terrain Crane

Rough Terrain Crane

Other Mobile Crane (Carry Deck Crane, Floating Crane, Pick & Carry, Side lifter, Gantry Crane & Aerial Crane)

Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Cargo Transport/Port

Others (Waste Management, Agriculture, Oil & Gas Extraction, Utilities & Energy, Power Generation, Disaster Management)

Segmentation by Region:

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Rest of Southeast Asia



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the growth rate of the Southeast Asia mobile crane market?

2. How big is the Southeast Asia mobile crane market?

3. Who are the key players in the Southeast Asia mobile crane market?

4. What are the trends in the Southeast Asia mobile crane market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (Units) in 2025 2,532 Units Forecasted Market Value (Units) by 2031 3,588 Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Asia-Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1f4599

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