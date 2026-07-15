On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Size to Hit USD 4.42 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market was valued at USD 2.01 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.42 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.18% during 2026–2035.”

Electric Vehicle Electrification and Intelligent Sensing Technologies Accelerate Market Growth

The fast switch toward electric mobility and advanced car technologies keeps contributing to high demand for magnetic sensors. Manufacturers are actively applying magnetic sensors in motor position detection, battery currents detection, regenerative brakes, steering systems, transmission control, and self-navigation systems. At the same time, Industry 4.0, robotics, smart factories, and industrial IoT create additional opportunities for current detection, rotational speed detection, proximity detection, and maintenance applications. Innovation in TMR technology, artificial intelligence-based sensor calibration, miniaturization of MEMS, and safety requirements will create a lot of opportunities for future growth in various industries.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Allegro MicroSystems LLC

Infineon Technologies AG

Texas Instruments Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Analog Devices Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

TDK Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Melexis NV

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

ams-OSRAM AG

Sensitec GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Littelfuse Inc.

MEMSIC Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

MultiDimension Technology Co. Ltd.

Nanjing Anhao Technology Co. Ltd.

On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 2.01 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 4.42 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.18% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • by Type (Hall Effect Sensors, Magneto resistive Sensors, SQUID Sensors, Others)

• by Magnetic Density (Less than 1 Micro gauss/Low-Field Sensors, 1 Micro gauss to 10 Gauss/Earth Field Sensors, Greater than 10 Gauss/Bias Magnetic Field Sensors)

• by Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The Hall Effect Sensors segment held the major share of the On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market in 2025 owing to the reliability, economic nature, and adoption of these sensors in the automotive industry, industrial automation systems, consumer electronics, and power management. The Magnetoresistive Sensors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to the growing preference for highly sensitive, low power consumption, and accurate sensors in robotics, wearables, and advanced navigation systems.

By Magnetic Density

The Greater than 10 Gauss (Bias Magnetic Field Sensors) category accounted for the highest market share in 2025 with around 53.9% of total market revenue due to wide-scale application in electric vehicle traction motors, industrial servo motors, power electronics, and current sensors applications. The 1 Microgauss to 10 Gauss (Earth Field Sensors) category is likely to witness the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period as the smartphone industry, wearables, drones, augmented reality applications, and digital compasses continue to propel its demand.

By Vertical

Market revenue from the Automotive segment contributed to nearly 38% of the entire market revenue in 2025 due to the rising number of electric cars, ADAS implementation, motor control system, battery management, transmission sensor, and application of safety purposes. The Consumer Electronics segment is expected to become the fastest-growing segment because of the growing use of smart phones, smart watches, IoT, AR/VR, and health care wearables needing miniature magnetic sensors.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific region is set to dominate the global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market, contributing to nearly 34.8% of the global revenue in 2025, due to strong electric vehicles manufacturing, growing industrial automation, extensive production of consumer electronics, and significant investments in semiconductors in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. China continues to be the major contributor due to its huge production capacity of electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and advanced smart manufacturing.

The North American region is anticipated to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to growing popularity of electric vehicles, adoption of ADAS systems, growing semiconductor manufacturing under CHIPS Act, and increasing adoption of advanced magnetic sensing technology.

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Recent Developments:

2024: Allegro MicroSystems introduced its A17802/A17803 magnetic and APS11753/APS12753 inductive position sensor families, delivering ultra-low power consumption, ISO 26262 compliance, and high-precision sensing for electric vehicles and industrial automation.

Allegro MicroSystems introduced its A17802/A17803 magnetic and APS11753/APS12753 inductive position sensor families, delivering ultra-low power consumption, ISO 26262 compliance, and high-precision sensing for electric vehicles and industrial automation. 2024: Infineon Technologies expanded its XENSIV magnetic sensor portfolio with next-generation 3D magnetic position sensors offering enhanced noise immunity and improved multi-axis measurement capabilities for ADAS and industrial automation.

Exclusive Sections of the On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Report (The USPs):

MAGNETIC SENSOR TECHNOLOGY & PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKING – Provides comprehensive analysis of Hall Effect, Magnetoresistive (MR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR), MEMS, and advanced 3D magnetic sensing technologies across automotive, industrial, healthcare, aerospace, and consumer electronics applications.

– Provides comprehensive analysis of Hall Effect, Magnetoresistive (MR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR), MEMS, and advanced 3D magnetic sensing technologies across automotive, industrial, healthcare, aerospace, and consumer electronics applications. AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRIFICATION & ADAS SENSOR DEPLOYMENT ANALYSIS – Evaluates magnetic sensor adoption across electric vehicles, battery management systems, motor control, autonomous driving, steering systems, transmission sensing, regenerative braking, and functional safety applications.

– Evaluates magnetic sensor adoption across electric vehicles, battery management systems, motor control, autonomous driving, steering systems, transmission sensing, regenerative braking, and functional safety applications. AI, IoT & INDUSTRY 4.0 SENSOR MARKET INSIGHTS – Assesses growth opportunities across industrial automation, robotics, predictive maintenance, wireless sensor networks, smart manufacturing, AI-powered sensor calibration, and intelligent industrial monitoring systems.

– Assesses growth opportunities across industrial automation, robotics, predictive maintenance, wireless sensor networks, smart manufacturing, AI-powered sensor calibration, and intelligent industrial monitoring systems. SEMICONDUCTOR INNOVATION & CONSUMER ELECTRONICS DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Delivers detailed insights into magnetic sensor integration across smartphones, wearable devices, AR/VR systems, IoT products, healthcare wearables, smart home technologies, and next-generation connected electronics.

– Delivers detailed insights into magnetic sensor integration across smartphones, wearable devices, AR/VR systems, IoT products, healthcare wearables, smart home technologies, and next-generation connected electronics. FUNCTIONAL SAFETY, PRECISION SENSING & NEXT-GENERATION SENSOR ASSESSMENT – Examines emerging advancements in ISO 26262-compliant automotive sensors, multi-axis position sensing, contactless current measurement, AI-assisted calibration, and high-performance precision sensing technologies.

– Examines emerging advancements in ISO 26262-compliant automotive sensors, multi-axis position sensing, contactless current measurement, AI-assisted calibration, and high-performance precision sensing technologies. FUTURE ON-BOARD MAGNETIC SENSOR MARKET OUTLOOK – Evaluates future innovations in TMR commercialization, MEMS miniaturization, AI-enabled sensing platforms, autonomous mobility, industrial robotics, wearable healthcare monitoring, and next-generation intelligent sensing ecosystems shaping the market through 2035.

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