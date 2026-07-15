Zonal Autonomous Control Market to Reach USD 10.29 Billion by 2032, Growing at 17.8% CAGR, Says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Zonal Autonomous Control (ZAC) Market is projected to grow from USD 3.84 billion in 2026 to USD 10.29 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 17.8%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth is being driven by rising investments in grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and decentralized energy systems, which require advanced, software-driven control solutions at the grid edge. As utilities increasingly integrate distributed energy resources (DERs) such as solar, wind, and storage, traditional centralized grid management is proving insufficient, accelerating demand for intelligent, real-time zonal control platforms.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2026: USD 3.84 billion

USD 3.84 billion Market forecast, 2032: USD 10.29 billion

USD 10.29 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 17.8% from 2026 to 2032

CAGR of 17.8% from 2026 to 2032 Largest region, 2026: Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Leading segment by Solution Type: Grid Automation Systems

Grid Automation Systems Fastest-growing Application: Edge Management

Edge Management Report scope: 43 market data tables, 23 figures, 75 pages

43 market data tables, 23 figures, 75 pages Key players: Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Hitachi, Ltd. (Switzerland), GE Vernova (US), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. (France), Oracle Corporation (US), S&C Electric Company (US), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan).

Why This Market Matters

Power grids are undergoing one of their most significant structural shifts in decades, moving from centralized command-and-control architectures toward decentralized, self-managing zones capable of real-time decision-making. As solar, wind, EVs, and battery storage flood onto distribution networks, utilities can no longer rely on a single control center to keep the grid stable — control increasingly has to happen locally, at the edge, in milliseconds. Zonal autonomous control is the technology layer making that possible, and MarketsandMarkets™ notes it is expected to shift the revenue mix for utilities, data centers, industrial consumers, and smart cities from roughly 20% today to 80% in the years ahead. That scale of transition means ZAC adoption will shape grid resilience, renewable integration, and energy reliability well beyond the utility sector itself, extending into data centers, defense installations, and industrial operations that depend on uninterrupted power.

Market Overview

Zonal autonomous control refers to the ecosystem of technologies, platforms, and solutions enabling decentralized, intelligent, and automated control of power grid operations at a zonal or grid-edge level. It encompasses distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS), grid-edge intelligence, substation and feeder automation, and AI-driven control software that together enable real-time monitoring, decision-making, and optimization of localized grid zones. The market is segmented by solution type (grid automation systems; edge intelligence & edge control systems; data management & control platforms), application (substation monitoring & operations; asset management; edge management; cybersecurity & threat detection), end use (generation, transmission, distribution, and industries including oil & gas, data centers, defense, manufacturing, and metal & mining), and region, with the report covering North America, Europe, Latin America, MENAT, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Analyst Perspective

According to MarketsandMarkets™, the primary driver of the ZAC market is the accelerating shift toward decentralized and renewable-based power systems, which demand advanced, real-time control at the grid edge rather than traditional centralized management. Analysts see AI-driven edge intelligence and autonomous decision-making convergence as the market's biggest opportunity, as the integration of AI with digital substations, IEC 61850 infrastructure, and cloud-edge hybrid architectures accelerates adoption of intelligent grid automation platforms across utilities, data centers, defense, and industrial facilities. At the same time, legacy infrastructure incompatibility remains a significant restraint, as much of the world's grid still runs on aging, proprietary systems and conventional SCADA architectures that require costly retrofitting and engineering validation to integrate with modern ZAC platforms. Cybersecurity vulnerabilities and governance risks tied to delegating critical operational decisions to autonomous systems are also flagged as a key challenge shaping the pace of adoption.

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Segment Analysis

By Solution Type: Grid automation systems held the largest market share in 2025, at 45.4%, reflecting sustained utility investment in foundational automation infrastructure. Edge intelligence & edge control systems are projected to register the highest CAGR, driven by the growing need for real-time, decentralized decision-making as DERs, EVs, and microgrids add complexity that centralized systems can no longer manage efficiently.

By Application: Substation monitoring & operations holds the largest share, given substations' critical role as nodes between generation, transmission, and distribution networks and their priority status for digitalization and fault-detection investment. Edge management is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.2%, as utilities push automation and intelligence further out toward the grid edge.

By End Use: Generation end uses are expected to register significant growth, while distribution is projected to hold the second-largest market share by 2032, driven by the rising complexity of feeder-level automation, voltage regulation, and load management amid growing DER and EV penetration.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the global ZAC market, driven by rapid grid modernization and large-scale renewable energy integration across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, supported by strong government backing for smart grid programs, digital infrastructure investment, and decarbonization targets. North America and Europe continue to hold significant market share, supported by early technology adoption and established grid infrastructure, while Latin America, MENAT, and Sub-Saharan Africa are also contributing to global growth as utilities in these regions pursue grid modernization and resilience initiatives. The report provides country-level analysis across all seven major regions covered in the study.

Key Industry Trends

Intelligent grid modernization and resilience initiatives are accelerating adoption of ZAC systems as utilities invest in self-healing, decentralized grid operations.

Rising electrification and EV infrastructure expansion are adding complexity to grid management, driving demand for real-time, localized control.

AI-driven edge intelligence is enabling predictive maintenance, autonomous fault detection, and real-time grid decision-making at scale.

Convergence of ZAC platforms with digital substations, IEC 61850 infrastructure, and cloud-edge hybrid architectures is reshaping how utilities modernize grid operations.

Greenfield grid modernization projects in emerging economies are creating strong opportunities for large-scale ZAC deployment built on modern open standards.

High capital and integration costs, along with legacy infrastructure incompatibility, remain key restraints slowing large-scale adoption.

Cybersecurity vulnerabilities and evolving regulatory frameworks around autonomous control governance continue to shape deployment pace and risk tolerance.

Competitive Landscape

MarketsandMarkets™ identifies Schneider Electric, Siemens, and ABB Ltd as star players in the Zonal Autonomous Control Market Company Evaluation Matrix, based on their strong market share and product footprint. Schneider Electric stands out as a Star, demonstrating a comprehensive product portfolio and strong market presence, while SEL (Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories) is positioned as an Emerging Leader. Among startups and SMEs, AutoGrid Systems and Smarter Grid Solutions have distinguished themselves through strong product portfolios and business strategies.

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