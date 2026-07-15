Booming Southeast Asia Data Center Colocation Market Outlook, 2031 | Malaysia and Batam Emerge as Data Center Investment Hotspots

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Data Center Colocation Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Southeast Asia data center colocation market is poised to experience substantial growth, with investment projections indicating a CAGR of 15.50% from 2025 to 2031.

Opportunities and Trends in the SEA Data Center Colocation Market

Due to increasing demand for high-density computing and AI workloads, the region is adopting advanced cooling systems and innovative technologies, essential for tackling hot climates and rising energy costs.

Indonesia shifts towards modern cooling solutions as part of its "Making Indonesia 4.0" roadmap. Liquid cooling is integral for handling AI and machine learning workloads.

Princeton Digital Group began constructing JC3, a data center campus in Jakarta, featuring both liquid and air-cooling solutions.

Bridge Data Centres has partnered with EcoCeres to explore using HVO in backup systems, enhancing Singapore's role as a central hub for biofuel initiatives.

Advancements in cooling, power solutions, and renewable energy are driving the expansion and sustainability of data centers in the region.

Renewable Energy and Sustainability Efforts

AI and cloud workloads are increasing energy demands, making sustainability crucial for reducing carbon emissions and managing operational costs.

Indonesia aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, with a focus on renewable electricity generation targets for 2025 and 2030.

Singapore's Green Plan 2030 emphasizes renewable energy adoption, energy efficiency, and green building transformations in order to meet global decarbonization goals.

Vietnam plans to integrate renewable energy significantly into its national energy mix by 2030, enhancing clean energy solutions.

The Philippines is incentivizing foreign investment in the renewable energy sector with financial and non-financial measures to boost development.

AI data centers are reshaping sustainability standards with higher power density limits and new metrics beyond Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE).

Southeast Asia Data Center Market Insights

Innovations in electrical infrastructure such as UPS systems and generators are prominent, with a focus on redundancy and backup capabilities.

Future cooling standards are leaning towards partnerships and technologies that reduce power consumption, evidenced by Digital Realty's installations in Singapore.

Regional and Geographic Analysis

The market is driven by cloud adoption, edge computing expansion, and evolving technologies like AI and IoT.

Singapore, with 45 operational data centers, faces challenges due to limited land availability but remains one of the costliest markets globally.

Malaysia emerges as an attractive investment destination due to affordable land and energy costs.

Batam, Indonesia, benefits from reliable power infrastructure, attracting significant new data center developments.

Thailand is planning projects to support regional data storage and cloud needs, growth that will contribute to the country's digital economy.

The Philippines is expanding connectivity and incentives to attract data center investments given its strategic Southeast Asian location.

Vietnam's carbon neutrality goals align with plans for renewable energy sector growth.

Vendor Landscape and New Entrants

Key investors include AirTrunk, Bridge Data Centres, Digital Realty, and others, with new entrants such as A-FLOW and Beeinfotech PH making strategic investments.

Recent approvals in Thailand highlight new entries with international investment, directing over $6 billion towards development.

DAMAC Digital and Racks Central are notable for recent land acquisitions in Indonesia to expand their data center footprints.

Segmentation of the Colocation Market

Colocation: Retail and Wholesale

Infrastructure: Electrical, Mechanical, and General Construction

Geographic Segmentation includes Southeast Asian countries like Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Key Questions Answered

How big is the Southeast Asia data center colocation market? What is the growth rate of the Southeast Asia data center colocation market? What are the key trends in the Southeast Asia data center colocation market? What is the estimated market size by area in the Southeast Asia data center colocation market by 2031? How much MW of power capacity is expected to reach the market by 2031?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 229 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $13.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Asia-Pacific

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends Emerging technologies driving innovation and efficiencies in data centers. Increasing demand for cloud services and colocation. Expansion of edge computing influencing data center designs.

Market Growth Enablers Investments in robust infrastructure to support scalability. Government policies promoting IT infrastructure development. Growing demands for data storage from various industries including e-commerce and healthcare.

Market Restraints High operational costs associated with energy consumption. Challenges related to data security and compliance. Limited availability of skilled workforce in some regions.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30gj5g

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