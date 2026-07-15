Inteleos Names First Chief Product Officer to Lead New Healthcare Innovation Division

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inteleos has named Reggie Jones as its first Chief Product Officer, effective July 13, 2026. Jones leads the newly established Product Division — created to ensure that Inteleos solutions directly address the needs of practitioners, learners, health systems, and the patients they serve.

The purposeful step directly advances Inteleos’ mission of equitable access to quality care. By 2032, Inteleos will be the indispensable global orchestrator of healthcare professional learning, validation, and data — moving beyond episodic certification to continuous, AI-enabled stewardship of competency and career pathways. The Product Division ensures that every investment Inteleos makes serves that mission.

“Reggie brings the rare combination of strategic thinking and operational discipline that a role like this demands,” said Jamie Blietz, Chief Operating Officer, Inteleos. “He will deepen our understanding of the challenges practitioners and organizations face and ensure we invest in solutions that create meaningful value — for clinicians, for health systems, and for the mission.”

Jones brings 15 years of experience in product, strategy, and business transformation, including more than a decade in senior leadership roles. He has led large product portfolios spanning established products, new offerings, and growth initiatives across multiple industries.

“What drew me to Inteleos was the mission, the people, and the timing,” said Jones. “I’ve always been drawn to work where the impact goes beyond the business itself, and this role is a chance to help build products that expand access, support clinicians, and ultimately improve patient care.”

Jones holds an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and a BS in Economics from the University of Virginia.

Learn more about Inteleos leadership at inteleos.org/about/leadership .

About Inteleos

Inteleos fuels the global health community to ensure equitable access to quality care. Guided by the strategic policy to bridge healthcare ecosystems through trusted data, validation, and continuous learning, Inteleos is a mission-driven nonprofit that mobilizes and equips a network of individuals and entities worldwide. Together, they create value in the areas of learning and certification, communities of practice, global infrastructure development, and data and technology. It oversees the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography (ARDMS), the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement (APCA), and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy (PCA), collectively representing 150,000 certified medical professionals worldwide. The Inteleos Foundation manages the organization’s philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit inteleos.org.

Media contact

Lisa Jordan

lisa.jordan@inteleos.org | (240) 386-1579