America Needs Antimony, and This Nevada Explorer Just Defined One of the Largest Domestic Resources of It

Issued on behalf of NevGold Corp.

NevGold Corp. (TSXV: NAU) (OTCQX: NAUFF) (Frankfurt: 5E50) has announced a maiden gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate at its Limousine Butte Project in Nevada, defining a large-scale, oxide antimony-gold resource in the United States with near-term production potential for a critical mineral the country urgently needs to source domestically.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada News Group News Commentary — Antimony is not a metal most investors think about, but the U.S. government thinks about it constantly. It hardens ammunition, it is essential to flame retardants and night-vision equipment, and it has no easy substitute in many defense applications. It is also a metal the United States produces almost none of, relying on imports from countries that have shown they are willing to weaponize that dependence. When China restricted antimony exports, prices spiked and Washington started treating domestic supply as a national-security priority. Against that backdrop, NevGold Corp. (TSXV: NAU) (OTCQX: NAUFF) (Frankfurt: 5E50) has just defined one of the largest and most strategic antimony-gold resources in the country.

Key Takeaways

A maiden gold-antimony resource. NevGold announced its first Mineral Resource Estimate at the Limousine Butte Project in Nevada: 29,600 antimony tonnes Measured & Indicated at 0.26% and 48,100 antimony tonnes Inferred at 0.18%, plus 181,400 oz gold Indicated at 0.37 g/t and 1,203,500 oz gold Inferred at 0.32 g/t.

NevGold announced its first Mineral Resource Estimate at the Limousine Butte Project in Nevada: 29,600 antimony tonnes Measured & Indicated at 0.26% and 48,100 antimony tonnes Inferred at 0.18%, plus 181,400 oz gold Indicated at 0.37 g/t and 1,203,500 oz gold Inferred at 0.32 g/t. A path to near-term antimony production. Through its “Project Jumpstart Antimony” scenario, the company sees potential near-term production from antimony material already mined and sitting at surface, an unusual head start for a development-stage project.

Through its “Project Jumpstart Antimony” scenario, the company sees potential near-term production from antimony material already mined and sitting at surface, an unusual head start for a development-stage project. Strategically positioned in the United States. The resource is defined in Nevada, a top-tier mining jurisdiction, positioning NevGold to play a role in building a domestic antimony supply chain as the U.S. moves to reduce reliance on foreign sources.

The resource is defined in Nevada, a top-tier mining jurisdiction, positioning NevGold to play a role in building a domestic antimony supply chain as the U.S. moves to reduce reliance on foreign sources. Built for expansion. The MRE is based only on drilling through the end of 2025; a 20,000-meter 2026 drill campaign with two active rigs is underway, targeting scale and additional near-surface, high-grade oxide antimony-gold mineralization.

The MRE is based only on drilling through the end of 2025; a 20,000-meter 2026 drill campaign with two active rigs is underway, targeting scale and additional near-surface, high-grade oxide antimony-gold mineralization. Riding a critical-minerals wave. From dedicated antimony producers to senior gold miners, companies tied to critical minerals and precious metals have been among the market’s more closely watched names as supply-chain security and record gold prices converge.





Why Antimony, and Why Now

For most of the past two decades, antimony was an afterthought in North American mining. That changed abruptly. China, historically the dominant global supplier, moved to restrict antimony exports, and the metal’s strategic importance came into sharp focus. Antimony is on the U.S. critical minerals list, it is essential to defense manufacturing, and domestic production has been minimal. The result has been surging prices and a scramble in Washington to secure a home-grown supply chain, backed by defense funding and offtake support.

That is the environment NevGold’s maiden resource lands in. The company’s Limousine Butte Project in Nevada now hosts a defined, large-scale, oxide gold-antimony resource: 29,600 antimony tonnes in the Measured & Indicated category at 0.26% and 48,100 antimony tonnes Inferred at 0.18%, alongside 181,400 ounces of oxide gold Indicated at 0.37 g/t and 1,203,500 ounces Inferred at 0.32 g/t. For a critical mineral the United States is desperate to source at home, defining a resource of this scale in Nevada is a meaningful strategic development.

“Our maiden, large-scale, oxide gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate at Limo Butte is a monumental milestone,” said NevGold CEO Brandon Bonifacio. “We have delivered on one of the largest, most strategic, antimony-gold resources in the United States. We have the potential to advance to a near-term antimony production scenario from the already mined material on surface, while we systematically advance the other deposits including Resurrection Ridge, Cadillac Valley, and the Northern Zones.”

The Near-Term Angle Most Explorers Don’t Have

What distinguishes NevGold’s story from a typical early-stage explorer is the potential for near-term production. Through a scenario the company calls “Project Jumpstart Antimony,” NevGold has identified antimony material at surface that has already been mined, an estimated 6,900 antimony tonnes Measured & Indicated at 0.28% and 500 antimony tonnes Inferred at 0.99%. Because that material is already on surface, it opens a potential path to production on a far shorter timeline than a conventional mine build, which typically takes years.

A second scenario, “Project Golden Bullet,” outlines a near-surface, large-scale antimony resource the company describes as amenable to leach processing with no reliance on downstream smelting and refining, an important consideration given how concentrated global antimony processing capacity is. Together, the two scenarios give NevGold a way to talk about both near-term potential and long-term scale, and to advance strategic discussions around various antimony production pathways at the Project.

The Company It Keeps: A Critical-Minerals Cohort in Focus

NevGold is a development-stage explorer, and the companies below are larger and are referenced here only as market and thematic context, not as peers, competitors, or financial comparables to NevGold. What links them is the force now reshaping the sector: a convergence of critical-minerals supply-chain security and a historic gold price environment. Each has been among the more closely watched and stronger-trending names in its part of the market recently.

United States Antimony (NYSE American: UAMY) is the most direct thematic reference point, because it sits at the exact intersection NevGold is targeting: domestic antimony supply for defense. The company has been delivering shipments under a $245 million supply contract with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency and is commissioning new smelting and milling capacity, and its shares jumped roughly 12% in a single week in early July 2026 on that momentum. United States Antimony shows the market appetite building for exactly the kind of domestic antimony supply that NevGold’s maiden resource is positioned to help provide.

Perpetua Resources (Nasdaq: PPTA) is the closest structural analog to NevGold’s dual gold-antimony profile. Perpetua is advancing its Stibnite gold-antimony project in Idaho, backed by a finalized $2.9 billion U.S. EXIM Bank loan and strategic investment from JPMorgan and Agnico Eagle, and it expects to supply a meaningful share of U.S. antimony demand once in production. Perpetua demonstrates how powerfully the market can reward a combined gold-antimony story with federal backing, the same combination, gold plus a critical mineral, that defines NevGold’s Limousine Butte Project.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) anchors the gold side of the story. The senior producer delivered record first-quarter 2026 results, including adjusted net income of roughly $1.7 billion, driven by a realized gold price far above year-ago levels, and it has been one of the sector’s standout large-cap performers. Agnico is not a comparable to a development-stage explorer, but it illustrates the record gold-price environment that gives NevGold’s substantial oxide gold resource, more than 1.3 million ounces across the Indicated and Inferred categories, meaningful strategic value alongside its antimony.

Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) rounds out the group as a growth-oriented mid-tier producer that has been trending strongly on the same gold tailwind, with realized prices up sharply year over year and an expanding production pipeline. Alamos reflects the investor appetite for gold names with organic growth ahead of them, a profile NevGold is working toward as it advances Limousine Butte from a maiden resource toward an updated MRE and a preliminary economic assessment.

What Comes Next

This maiden MRE is explicitly a first version, based only on drilling completed through the end of 2025. NevGold has two drill rigs turning at the Project as part of a 20,000-meter 2026 campaign, targeting the Bullet Zone and the high-grade Armory Fault on the eastern side of the resource at Resurrection Ridge, along with historical high-grade, past-producing antimony mines the company could not access last year. Management has said new 2026 drill results focused on expanding the resource will be released as assays are received.

From here, the company plans to advance toward an updated MRE and a preliminary economic assessment, while continuing strategic discussions around the various antimony production scenarios. For investors, the appeal is the combination: a large-scale critical-mineral resource in a top U.S. jurisdiction, a potential near-term production angle from already-mined surface material, and meaningful gold ounces underneath it all, arriving precisely as the United States treats domestic antimony supply as a strategic imperative. Execution, financing, permitting, and drill results will determine how far the story goes, but the setup is a timely one.

CONTINUED… Stay ahead of NevGold’s 2026 drill results and antimony development milestones, and get the full story and updates here.

About NevGold Corp.

NevGold Corp. (TSXV: NAU) (OTCQX: NAUFF) (Frankfurt: 5E50) is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte (gold-antimony) and Cedar Wash (gold) projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain (gold) and Zeus (copper) projects in Idaho. Brandon Bonifacio serves as President and Chief Executive Officer. For further information, contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com or visit www.nev-gold.com.

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This article is being distributed for Market Equities Limited, (“MEL”), which wholly owns and operates Canada News Group. MEL has been paid a fee for NevGold Corp. advertising and digital media from Creative Direct Marketing Group (“CDMG”). There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of NevGold Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. MEL and its owner/operators do not own any shares of NevGold Corp., but reserve the right to buy and sell shares of NevGold Corp. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MEL has been reviewed and approved on behalf of NevGold Corp. by CDMG. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding NevGold Corp.’s mineral resource estimates, potential near-term antimony production scenarios, planned 2026 drilling and expansion of the resource, the intention to complete an updated MRE and a preliminary economic assessment and the timing thereof, metallurgical testwork, and the Company’s role in a domestic antimony supply chain. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the inherent dangers of exploration and development, the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates, financing and permitting requirements, and commodity-price and stock-market volatility, that could cause actual results to differ materially. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Third-party comparable companies referenced (UAMY, PPTA, AEM, AGI) are provided solely as market and thematic context and are not peers, competitors, or comparables of NevGold Corp.; all third-party performance figures are approximate and subject to change. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this content.